CHORUS OPERA Will Come to Teatr Wielki This Spring

🎭 NEW! Poland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Poland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Polish National Opera will present the opera concert “Chorus Opera” this spring at Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera. Performances are scheduled for April 22, April 23, April 28, and April 29, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Moniuszko Auditorium.

The production highlights the power of the opera chorus through a large-scale staged concert featuring music from some of the most famous operas in the repertoire. According to the official description: “Opera performance in two parts – a selection of opera choruses.” The approximately two-hour program includes works by composers such as Georges Bizet, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Pietro Mascagni, Stanisław Moniuszko, Carl Orff, Krzysztof Penderecki, Giacomo Puccini, Karol Szymanowski, Giuseppe Verdi, and Richard Wagner.

The staging was created by Finnish director Jere Erkkilä, with sets and costumes designed by Anna Kontek. Ilona Molka serves as choreographer, while Ewa Krasucka designed the video projections used throughout the production. The concert showcases the chorus of the Polish National Opera, an ensemble known for its powerful sound and long-standing role in the company’s productions.

The program features a wide range of iconic choral moments from opera history. As described on the official site, “The show begins with the magnificent ‘O Fortuna’ from Carl Orff’s cantata Carmina burana…,” followed by celebrated choral selections from works including Madama Butterfly, Turandot, Pagliacci, Cavalleria rusticana, Don Carlos, Il trovatore, and Carmen, among others.

Performances take place at the historic Teatr Wielki in Warsaw, one of Europe’s largest theatre stages.

Otrzymuj wiadomości z Broadwayu na WhatsAppie Otrzymuj najnowsze aktualności, wiadomości i ekskluzywne treści bezpośrednio w aplikacji.