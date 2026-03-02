LITTLE Comes to Teatr Pantomimy This Month

🎭 NEW! Poland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Poland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The play "Little" tells the story of a boy coming of age. The changes he experiences in his body and in his forming identity coincide with the period of systemic transformation in Poland. On one hand, the protagonist encounters the budding individualism and sense of unlimited possibilities brought by the mythical West, and on the other hand, he faces the grayness of 1990s Poland, marked by Catholic humility.

Confronted with these two conflicting narratives, the title character not only tries to answer the question of who he is but also wrestles with his emerging role as a young man. Without a clear model to follow, he constructs his sense of masculinity largely around messages about what he should not be. A growing feeling of misfit toward his surrounding reality emerges. The more he tries to fit in, the more frustrated he becomes, leading to uncontrolled outbursts of anger.

He finds solace in music, specifically the Prodigy album "Music for the Jilted Generation", which arrived in Poland in 1994 and became, for many subcultures, a space that connected a shared need for rebellion.

In the play, the creators explore this moment in history and its impact on raising boys, with particular attention to the mechanisms of shame.

