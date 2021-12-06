Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh: Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Madison Hack - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 62%



THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET

38%

Lisa Liebering -- Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks

Best Direction Of A Play

Marya Sea Kaminski - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 58%

Jeffrey Chips - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 36%

James Palmer - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 6%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Irene Alby/Cornel Gabara - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 37%

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 24%

Jeffrey Chips - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 15%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 26%

Joanna Sandler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 18%

Kris Buggey - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - PICT Classic Theatre 10%



Best Musical

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 41%

CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 31%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 28%



Best Performer In A Musical

Courtney Harkins - BRIGHT STAR - Actors and Artists of Fayette County 35%

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 19%

Clay Aiken - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 14%



Best Performer In A Play

Caitlin Young - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 23%

Tracey D. Turner - PERICLES - Steel City Shakespeare Center 16%

Melissa Franklin - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 15%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 43%

Sarah Chelli - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 29%

Adam Marino - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 18%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jeffrey Chips - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 18%

Caitlin Young - THE DO-GOODERS - Pittsburgh New Works Festival/The Bobcat Players 15%

Irene Alby - A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 12%



Best Play

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 37%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater 17%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 17%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 33%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 28%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonmichael Bohach - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 34%

Lisa Liebering - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 31%

Lisa Liebering - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 20%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CTA LIVE FROM HEINZ HALL - A 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Center for Theater Arts 86%

BLOOMSDAY: A DIGITAL CELEBRATION - PICT Classic Theatre 14%



Best Streaming Musical

CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre 35%

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 33%

LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 31%



Best Streaming Play

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 29%

PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 20%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL; A RADIO DRAMA - Steel City Shakespeare Center 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 58%

Seth Laidlaw - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 42%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joanna Getting - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 47%

Irene Alby - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 35%

Nayib Felix - WILD HOME: OHIO RIVER VALLEY - Notch Theatre Company 12%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett 36%

Joe Serafini - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 24%

Robbie Fairchild - A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field 21%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Kalee George - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 26%

J. Alex Noble - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 17%

Alex Manalo - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 10%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

75TH ANNIVERSARY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field 55%

AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 45%

