Photos: ROMERO & JULIET Debuts as a Zombie Rock Musical This Friday the 13th

ROMERO & JULIET will debut as a zombie rock musical, fusing the cinematic legacy of George Romero with Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers. Check out photos of the show.

Drawing stylistic inspiration from cult favorites such as LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, the production reimagines the story in Verona, Pennsylvania.

Set during a Friday the 13th music festival called Deadstock in September 1985, the musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet amid the chaos. The original score channels the sound of 1980s pop artists including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.

Written by Scott Logsdon and Aaron Gandy, ROMERO & JULIET was previously presented in a sold-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York in November 2025, following its initial concert premiere in Latrobe earlier that year. Zombie makeup effects are designed by Christopher Patrick, with images of the effects being withheld until after the official opening.

Logsdon’s Broadway credits include performing with the national company of LES MISÉRABLES and on Broadway. His writing credits include STICKS & STONES with John McDaniel, presented in concert starring Audra McDonald for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Gandy’s composing credits include THE CRINOLYNNS, A CRINOLYNNS CHRISTMAS, LOVE(r)EVOLUTION, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, and HUXLEY ANN.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Ferrieri, lighting design by Andrew David Ostrowski, costumes by Kimberly Brown, zombie makeup effects by Christopher Patrick, and sound design by Bob Bollman. Ben Brosche will serve as musical director for the five-piece rock band.

ROMERO & JULIET is presented by BDE Productions and sponsored by FireWhistle Brewing.

Photo Credit: Hawk Photography

Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur

Ruth Waiwaiole

Vince Tresco and Kendal Williams