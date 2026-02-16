Photos: ROMERO & JULIET: A Zombie Rock Musical Hits the Stage in Pittsburgh

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ROMERO & JULIET, a zombie rock musical, completed a sold-out world premiere run at the Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh. Check out photos of the production.

The production reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.

Set during a Friday the 13th music festival called Deadstock in September 1985, the musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet amid the chaos. The original score draws from the sound of 1980s pop artists including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.

Written by Scott Logsdon and Aaron Gandy, ROMERO & JULIET was previously presented in a sold-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York in November 2025, following its initial concert premiere in Latrobe earlier that year. Zombie makeup effects are designed by Christopher Patrick, with images of the effects withheld until after the official opening.

Logsdon’s Broadway credits include performing with the national company of LES MISÉRABLES as an originating company member and on Broadway. His writing credits include STICKS & STONES with John McDaniel, presented in concert starring Audra McDonald for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Gandy’s composing credits include THE CRINOLYNNS, A CRINOLYNNS CHRISTMAS, LOVE(r)EVOLUTION, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, and HUXLEY ANN.

Photo Credit: Hawk Photography.



Vince Tresco and Kendal Williams



Becki Toth and Makayla Wynn



Matt Kontur and Max Suwarno



Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur



Ruth Waiwaiole



Ben Allen Carter, Kendal Williams, Ruth Waiwaiole , and Tristan Smith



Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole, and Kendal Williams



Matt Kontur, Makayla Wynn , and Mikayla Keyes



Makayla Wynn



Matt Kontur



Makayla Wynn and Matt Kontur



Makayla Wynn and Becki Toth



Ben Sheedy and Matt Kontur



Mikayla Keyes



Makayla Wynn and Matt Kontur



Matt Kontur and Makayla Wynn



Kendal Williams



The Company



The Company



Makayla Wynn , Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth



Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth



Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth



Makayla Wynn and Ben Sheedy



Max Suwarno, Matt Kontur and Mikayla Keyes



Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur



Matt Kontur and Vince Tresco



Becki Toth and Matt Kontur



Matt Kontur and Tristan Smith



Vince Tresco



Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole, Kendal Williams



Kendal Williams, and Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole



Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole , Kendal Williams