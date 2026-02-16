 tracker
Photos: ROMERO & JULIET: A Zombie Rock Musical Hits the Stage in Pittsburgh

The zombie rock musical was staged at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

By: Feb. 16, 2026

ROMERO & JULIET, a zombie rock musical, completed a sold-out world premiere run at the Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh. Check out photos of the production.

The production reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.

Set during a Friday the 13th music festival called Deadstock in September 1985, the musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet amid the chaos. The original score draws from the sound of 1980s pop artists including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.

Written by Scott Logsdon and Aaron Gandy, ROMERO & JULIET was previously presented in a sold-out concert at The Cutting Room in New York in November 2025, following its initial concert premiere in Latrobe earlier that year. Zombie makeup effects are designed by Christopher Patrick, with images of the effects withheld until after the official opening.

Logsdon’s Broadway credits include performing with the national company of LES MISÉRABLES as an originating company member and on Broadway. His writing credits include STICKS & STONES with John McDaniel, presented in concert starring Audra McDonald for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Gandy’s composing credits include THE CRINOLYNNS, A CRINOLYNNS CHRISTMAS, LOVE(r)EVOLUTION, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, and HUXLEY ANN.

Photo Credit: Hawk Photography.

Vince Tresco and Kendal Williams
Vince Tresco and Kendal Williams

Becki Toth and Makayla Wynn
Becki Toth and Makayla Wynn

Matt Kontur and Max Suwarno
Matt Kontur and Max Suwarno

Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur
Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur

Ruth Waiwaiole
Ruth Waiwaiole

Ruth Waiwaiole
Ruth Waiwaiole

Ben Allen Carter, Kendal Williams, Ruth Waiwaiole , and Tristan Smith
Ben Allen Carter, Kendal Williams, Ruth Waiwaiole , and Tristan Smith

Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole, and Kendal Williams
Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole, and Kendal Williams

Matt Kontur, Makayla Wynn , and Mikayla Keyes
Matt Kontur, Makayla Wynn , and Mikayla Keyes

Makayla Wynn
Makayla Wynn

Matt Kontur
Matt Kontur

Makayla Wynn and Matt Kontur
Makayla Wynn and Matt Kontur

Makayla Wynn and Becki Toth
Makayla Wynn and Becki Toth

Ben Sheedy and Matt Kontur
Ben Sheedy and Matt Kontur

Mikayla Keyes
Mikayla Keyes

Makayla Wynn and Matt Kontur
Makayla Wynn and Matt Kontur

Matt Kontur and Makayla Wynn
Matt Kontur and Makayla Wynn

Kendal Williams
Kendal Williams

Ruth Waiwaiole
Ruth Waiwaiole

The Company
The Company

The Company
The Company

Makayla Wynn , Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth
Makayla Wynn , Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth

Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth
Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth

Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth
Tristan Smith, and Becki Toth

Makayla Wynn and Ben Sheedy
Makayla Wynn and Ben Sheedy

Max Suwarno, Matt Kontur and Mikayla Keyes
Max Suwarno, Matt Kontur and Mikayla Keyes

Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur
Max Suwarno and Matt Kontur

Matt Kontur and Vince Tresco
Matt Kontur and Vince Tresco

Becki Toth and Matt Kontur
Becki Toth and Matt Kontur

Matt Kontur and Tristan Smith
Matt Kontur and Tristan Smith

Vince Tresco
Vince Tresco

Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole, Kendal Williams
Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole, Kendal Williams

Kendal Williams, and Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole
Kendal Williams, and Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole

Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole , Kendal Williams
Ben Allen Carter, Ruth Waiwaiole , Kendal Williams


