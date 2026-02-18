Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater

The show reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.
The cast, creative team, families, friends, and fans of ROMERO & JULIET walked the green carpet for the new zombie rock musical’s world premiere. The sold-out engagement of the show, written and directed by Scott Logsdon with music by Aaron Gandy, opened on Friday the 13th at the Greer Cabaret Theater. It was the inaugural production of BDE Productions and was sponsored by FireWhistle Brewing. Check out phtos below!
ROMERO & JULIET reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.
Set during a Friday the 13th music festival called Deadstock in September 1985, the musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet amid the chaos. The original score draws from the sound of 1980s pop artists including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.
The cast included Matt Kontur (Romero), Makayla Wynn (Juliet), Becki Toth (Nessa), Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry), Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Tristan Smith (Punxsutawney), Ruth Waiwaiole (Notre Dame), Mikayla Keyes (Richmond), Kendal Williams (Barbara Evans), Ben Allen Carter (Private Abrams), and Nick Mitchell as standby for Sergeant George/Uncle Larry.
The creative team included Director/Bookwriter/Lyricist Scott Logsdon; Composer/Musical Supervisor Aaron Gandy; Musical Director Ben Brosche; Choreographer Mike Greer; Orchestrator Adam Wiggins; BDE Production Manager Jason Berman; Production Stage Manager Claire Durr; Assistant Stage Manager Liam Nute; Fight Choreographer Ben Sheedy; Intimacy Coordinator Tessa DeJeet; Sound Designer Bob Bollman; Scenic Designer Tony Ferrieri; Lighting Designer Andrew David Ostrowski; Costume Designer Kim Brown; Zombie Makeup/Hair Designer Christopher Patrick; Video Designer Noah Glaister; Greer Lighting Technician Sofia Marino; Wig, Makeup, and Special Effects Team Members Caity Byers, Avery Ferrell, and Michael Fitzmaurice; Mask Painter Jayden Solovey; Properties Coordinator Taylor Oberle; Scenic Charge Leah Blackwood; Assistant Scenic Painter Amber Schuman; Set Constructer Jonah Thompson; and Creative Assistant Tessa DeJeet. Alex Kendrick, Kamran Mian, Nate Presutti, and Danny Rectenwald comprised the show's rock band.
Makayla Wynn (Juliet).
Alex Pearlman,and Matt Kontur (Romero).
Matt Kontur (Romero) and Makayla Wynn (Juliet).
Max Suwarno (Cutie O).
Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry).
Ruth Waiwaiole (Notre Dame).
Aaron Gandy (Composer), Mikayla Keyes (Richmond), and Scott Logsdon (Writer/Director).
Kendal Williams (Barbara Evans).
Ben Allen Carter (Private Adams).
Michael Greer (Choreographer) and Vince Tresco (Sergeant George).
Aaron Gandy (Composer) and Scott Logsdon (Director/Lyricist/Librettist).
Ben Allen Carter, Max Suwarno, Makayla Wynn, Matt Kontur, Ruth Waiwaiole, and Kendal Williams.
Max Suwarno and Makayla Wynn.
Christopher Patrick, Avery Lauren, Michael FitzMaurice, and Caity Byers (Zombie Effects, Hair and Makeup Team).
Scott Logsdon and Tessa DeJeet (Creative Associate).
ROMERO & JULIET Cast, Crew, and Musicians.
Vince Tresco and Maria Tresco.
Max Suwarno, Kateri Suwarno, and Omar Suwarno.
Tristan Smith (center) and Family.
Matt Kontur and Lynne Kontur.
Andrea Benson, Joshua Kelly, and Scott Logsdon.
Nate Presutti, Tristan Smith, and Mikayla Keyes.
Vince Tresco and Rosie Darr.
Shannon Kane, Alex Perlman, Matt Kontur, Lynne Kontur, and Allison Weisman.
Alea Ladika and Elle Ladika.
Scott Logsdon and Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry).
Hayden and Mari Grace Lingenfelter.
Brian Bechtold, Luke Leskovic, Mike Nese, Vince Trecso, Chris Wastchak, Ryan Mathieu, Craig McClintock.
Sherren Pensiero and Scott Logsdon.
Michael FitzMaurice, Tristan Smith, Christopher Patrick, and Caity Byers.
DJ Wyandt and Marra Balme.
Jeffrey Hosselrode.
Gigi McClain, Scott Logsdon, Ryann McClain Heverly.
Cole Reilly.
