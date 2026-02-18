Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast, creative team, families, friends, and fans of ROMERO & JULIET walked the green carpet for the new zombie rock musical’s world premiere. The sold-out engagement of the show, written and directed by Scott Logsdon with music by Aaron Gandy, opened on Friday the 13th at the Greer Cabaret Theater. It was the inaugural production of BDE Productions and was sponsored by FireWhistle Brewing. Check out phtos below!

ROMERO & JULIET reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.

Set during a Friday the 13th music festival called Deadstock in September 1985, the musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet amid the chaos. The original score draws from the sound of 1980s pop artists including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.

The cast included Matt Kontur (Romero), Makayla Wynn (Juliet), Becki Toth (Nessa), Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry), Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Tristan Smith (Punxsutawney), Ruth Waiwaiole (Notre Dame), Mikayla Keyes (Richmond), Kendal Williams (Barbara Evans), Ben Allen Carter (Private Abrams), and Nick Mitchell as standby for Sergeant George/Uncle Larry.

The creative team included Director/Bookwriter/Lyricist Scott Logsdon; Composer/Musical Supervisor Aaron Gandy; Musical Director Ben Brosche; Choreographer Mike Greer; Orchestrator Adam Wiggins; BDE Production Manager Jason Berman; Production Stage Manager Claire Durr; Assistant Stage Manager Liam Nute; Fight Choreographer Ben Sheedy; Intimacy Coordinator Tessa DeJeet; Sound Designer Bob Bollman; Scenic Designer Tony Ferrieri; Lighting Designer Andrew David Ostrowski; Costume Designer Kim Brown; Zombie Makeup/Hair Designer Christopher Patrick; Video Designer Noah Glaister; Greer Lighting Technician Sofia Marino; Wig, Makeup, and Special Effects Team Members Caity Byers, Avery Ferrell, and Michael Fitzmaurice; Mask Painter Jayden Solovey; Properties Coordinator Taylor Oberle; Scenic Charge Leah Blackwood; Assistant Scenic Painter Amber Schuman; Set Constructer Jonah Thompson; and Creative Assistant Tessa DeJeet. Alex Kendrick, Kamran Mian, Nate Presutti, and Danny Rectenwald comprised the show's rock band.