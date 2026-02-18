 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater

The show reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.

By: Feb. 18, 2026

The cast, creative team, families, friends, and fans of ROMERO & JULIET walked the green carpet for the new zombie rock musical’s world premiere. The sold-out engagement of the show, written and directed by Scott Logsdon with music by Aaron Gandy, opened on Friday the 13th at the Greer Cabaret Theater. It was the inaugural production of BDE Productions and was sponsored by FireWhistle Brewing. Check out phtos below!

ROMERO & JULIET reimagines Shakespeare’s story in Verona, Pennsylvania, incorporating elements inspired by cult horror films and the cinematic legacy of George Romero.

Set during a Friday the 13th music festival called Deadstock in September 1985, the musical follows Romero, a regional guardsman and distant relative of the filmmaker, who meets zombie Juliet amid the chaos. The original score draws from the sound of 1980s pop artists including Madonna, Bon Jovi, George Michael, Boy George, and Jim Steinman.

The cast included Matt Kontur (Romero), Makayla Wynn (Juliet), Becki Toth (Nessa), Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry), Vince Tresco (Sergeant George), Max Suwarno (Cutie O), Tristan Smith (Punxsutawney), Ruth Waiwaiole (Notre Dame), Mikayla Keyes (Richmond), Kendal Williams (Barbara Evans), Ben Allen Carter (Private Abrams), and Nick Mitchell as standby for Sergeant George/Uncle Larry.

The creative team included Director/Bookwriter/Lyricist Scott Logsdon; Composer/Musical Supervisor Aaron Gandy; Musical Director Ben Brosche; Choreographer Mike Greer; Orchestrator Adam Wiggins; BDE Production Manager Jason Berman; Production Stage Manager Claire Durr; Assistant Stage Manager Liam Nute; Fight Choreographer Ben Sheedy; Intimacy Coordinator Tessa DeJeet; Sound Designer Bob Bollman; Scenic Designer Tony Ferrieri; Lighting Designer Andrew David Ostrowski; Costume Designer Kim Brown; Zombie Makeup/Hair Designer Christopher Patrick; Video Designer Noah Glaister; Greer Lighting Technician Sofia Marino; Wig, Makeup, and Special Effects Team Members Caity Byers, Avery Ferrell, and Michael Fitzmaurice; Mask Painter Jayden Solovey; Properties Coordinator Taylor Oberle; Scenic Charge Leah Blackwood; Assistant Scenic Painter Amber Schuman; Set Constructer Jonah Thompson; and Creative Assistant Tessa DeJeet. Alex Kendrick, Kamran Mian, Nate Presutti, and Danny Rectenwald comprised the show's rock band.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Makayla Wynn (Juliet).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Alex Pearlman,and Matt Kontur (Romero).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Matt Kontur (Romero) and Makayla Wynn (Juliet).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Max Suwarno (Cutie O).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Ruth Waiwaiole (Notre Dame).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Aaron Gandy (Composer), Mikayla Keyes (Richmond), and Scott Logsdon (Writer/Director).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Kendal Williams (Barbara Evans).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Ben Allen Carter (Private Adams).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Michael Greer (Choreographer) and Vince Tresco (Sergeant George).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Aaron Gandy (Composer) and Scott Logsdon (Director/Lyricist/Librettist).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Ben Allen Carter, Max Suwarno, Makayla Wynn, Matt Kontur, Ruth Waiwaiole, and Kendal Williams.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Max Suwarno and Makayla Wynn.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Christopher Patrick, Avery Lauren, Michael FitzMaurice, and Caity Byers (Zombie Effects, Hair and Makeup Team).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Scott Logsdon and Tessa DeJeet (Creative Associate).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
ROMERO & JULIET Cast, Crew, and Musicians.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Vince Tresco and Maria Tresco.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Max Suwarno, Kateri Suwarno, and Omar Suwarno.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Tristan Smith (center) and Family.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Matt Kontur and Lynne Kontur.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Andrea Benson, Joshua Kelly, and Scott Logsdon.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Nate Presutti, Tristan Smith, and Mikayla Keyes.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Vince Tresco and Rosie Darr.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Shannon Kane, Alex Perlman, Matt Kontur, Lynne Kontur, and Allison Weisman.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Alea Ladika and Elle Ladika.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Scott Logsdon and Ben Sheedy (Uncle Larry).

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Hayden and Mari Grace Lingenfelter.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Brian Bechtold, Luke Leskovic, Mike Nese, Vince Trecso, Chris Wastchak, Ryan Mathieu, Craig McClintock.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Sherren Pensiero and Scott Logsdon.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Michael FitzMaurice, Tristan Smith, Christopher Patrick, and Caity Byers.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
DJ Wyandt and Marra Balme.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Jeffrey Hosselrode.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Gigi McClain, Scott Logsdon, Ryann McClain Heverly.

Photos: On the Green Carpet at ROMERO & JULIET at the Greer Cabaret Theater Image
Cole Reilly.


Need more Pittsburgh Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos