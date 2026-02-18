Pittsburgh Symphony Music Director Manfred Honeck To Receive Kilenyi Medal Of Honor From Bruckner Society Of America

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bruckner Society of America will award its Julio Kilenyi Medal of Honor to Manfred Honeck, Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, in recognition of his contributions to the understanding and appreciation of the life and music of Anton Bruckner. The medal will be presented during Saturday’s BNY Classics performance of Symphony No. 8.

The Society cited Honeck’s performances and recordings of Bruckner’s works, noting that his interpretations have brought the composer’s music to audiences in the United States and internationally.

“The music of Anton Bruckner has been a profound companion throughout my life,” said Honeck. “From my time performing Bruckner in the Vienna Philharmonic under Karajan, Bernstein or Giulini, to today, my 18th year as Music Director in Pittsburgh, the exploration of Bruckner's musical character and spirit has been central to my artistic experience. I am grateful to the musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony for helping to memorialize this in our recordings and honored by the Society for this award."

Founded in 1931, the Bruckner Society of America commissioned sculptor Julio Kilenyi to create the Medal of Honor in its inaugural year. The first recipient was Arturo Toscanini. Since then, the award has been presented to conductors including Bruno Walter, Otto Klemperer, Bernard Haitink, Daniel Barenboim, and Herbert Blomstedt.

The recognition has historical ties to Pittsburgh. In March 1945, the Society presented the medal to Fritz Reiner, then Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. In December 1950, William Steinberg, also a former PSO Music Director, received the honor. Honeck joins this lineage of Pittsburgh music directors recognized for their work championing Bruckner.

This weekend’s performances of Symphony No. 8 continue the orchestra’s commitment to the composer’s repertoire and will be recorded for future release, joining previous PSO recordings of Bruckner’s Fourth, Seventh, and Ninth symphonies on the Reference Recordings label.