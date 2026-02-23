PRIMARY TRUST Comes to Pittsburgh Public Theater

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Public Theater will conclude its 2026 mainstage season with PRIMARY TRUST, a deeply moving and unexpectedly humorous play that explores friendship, resilience, and the courage it takes to step into the unknown. Running March 25-April 12, 2026, at the O'Reilly Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh, PRIMARY TRUST invites audiences into an intimate story that unfolds with warmth, nuance, and emotional honesty.

The production features a compelling cast and creative team who bring this quietly powerful work to life, offering a poignant theatrical experience that resonates long after the curtain falls.

CAST

MONTEZE FREELAND (Kenneth)

Monteze Freeland is grateful to return to Pittsburgh Public Theater for his sixth production. His previous credits include Hamlet, A Few Good Men, Sweat, and Little Shop of Horrors as the voice of Audrey II. Most recently, he directed The Coffin Maker by Mark Clayton Southers. Monteze currently serves as Artistic Director of Alumni Theater Company. For Zina, always.

SAM TURICH (Clay/Sam/Le Pousselet Bartender)

Sam Turich is excited to return to The Public. Recent stage: Gab Cody's The Adventures of Pussy Jones at the New York Women in Theatre Festival, Hamlet and The Devil is a Lie at Quantum Theatre, productions at The Pittsburgh Playhouse, City Theatre and Bricolage. Film & TV: Law & Order, Unsinkable: Titanic Untold, Progression. 2023 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Performer of the Year.

BRIA WALKER (Corrina/Wally's Waiter/Bank Customers)

Bria Walker is a multidisciplinary artist, inaugural recipient of the Akram and Watfa Midani Career Development Professorship at CMU and currently serves as Artistic Associate at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre. She has performed and directed at various theatres such as City Theatre, Rep at St. Louis, Triad Stage, Denver Center, The Public's Playtime Series, Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, and Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (to name a few). www.briawalker-rhoze.com

MALIC MAAT (Bert)

Malic Maat is a Pittsburgh-based, multi-disciplinary artist and humanitarian. Native of Aliquippa, PA, and a graduate of Slippery Rock University's theatre-acting program, Malic has collaborated with many arts organizations in Western Pennsylvania. Select acting credits include; A Few Good Men, Gift of the Mad Guys, and The Merchant of Venice with Pittsburgh Public Theater; The Bluegrass Mile and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with Pittsburgh Playwrights, and the world premier of Electra: An American Gothic, performed internationally at the Edinburgh Fest.

SHANNON ARIELLE WILLIAMS (Production Understudy)

Shannon Arielle Williams (they/she) Is excited to be returning to the Pittsburgh Public Theater. She is happy to be a part of such a beautiful production and to be back in such an incredible performance space. She graduated from Point Park University with a BFA in Acting and most recently, performed with New Product Company in PLAY:BODY. Shannon is grateful for the opportunity to grow as a performer and sends her love to family and friends. @shant.nn

ACTOR'S COLLECTIVE ARTISTS

The Actors Collective is a training-first program for new and emerging actors to develop the skills and experience necessary to launch their careers. Members of the Collective will train together throughout the year by attending workshops hosted by industry professionals, serve as artistic ambassadors to guest artists and the larger community, and understudy select Public productions.

ETHAN DAVIS BUTLER

Ethan Davis Butler is thrilled to become a member of The Public's Actor's Collective. Recent Credits: Sebastian in Public Works Twelfth Night (Pittsburgh Public Theater), Constellations (Riverfront Theatre Company), and Perdita by Nathan Wagner (New Hazlett Theater).

MIKE ZOLOVICH

Mike Zolovich is ecstatic to be a part of Pittsburgh Public Theater's Actor's Collective! Having lived in Pittsburgh for the last 10 years, he's had the privilege of performing in many productions and spaces across the city, including at the Public. Mike is proud to have received much of his training in Theatre Arts from the University of Pittsburgh.

CREATIVE TEAM

KYLE HADEN (Director)

Kyle Haden is the Senior Associate Head and an Associate Professor of Acting at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, and the artistic producer of ColLABo. He is the former artistic director of the Ashland New Plays Festival. For Pittsburgh Public Theater, he previously directed The Chief (2021). Other directing credits include Enron and The Devil is a Lie at Quantum Theatre, The Wickhams and Miss Bennet at City Theatre Company, Parental Advisory at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, The Royale and Hazardous Materials at Creede Repertory Theatre, work with Quintessence Theatre Group and Hangar Theatre Company, and productions at Island Shakespeare Festival and Actors Theatre of Louisville. A 2018 Drama League Directing Fellow, he is also an award-winning actor seen in PPT's A Few Good Men, Amazon's American Rust, and the film Where the Deer Sleep.

ANTONIO TROY (Scenic Designer)

Antonio is an art director and set designer for film, television, and theater based in Los Angeles. He is an alumnus of Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama. Recent theatrical design credits include Dial M for Murder (Pittsburgh Public Theater, Asolo Rep.) and Chicken & Biscuits (Asolo Rep.). Screen credits include Freakier Friday (Disney 2025), Bel-Air (Peacock), and The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+).

ALETHIA MOORE DEL MONACO (Costume Designer)

Alethia is a West coast-based, Emmy Award winning costumer, costume designer/ stylist, for film, television, theater, and opera. Her other credits include Creede Repertory Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, A Noise Within, Pacific Symphony Opera and Arizona Opera. She received her Masters of Fine Arts from University of California, Irvine, and her Bachelor of Arts from Southern Oregon University.

KATHY MATTHEWS (HAIR & WIG DESIGNER)

Kathy Lynne Mathews is a native of Pittsburgh where she has been a hairstylist for nearly 30 years. Kathy is a member of IATSE Local 3 and has had many opportunities to work various plays and musicals. The Importance of Being Earnest is particularly special because it was her first opportunity to be Hair Designer for a production. She also designed Dial M for Murder, Public Works' Twelfth Night, and POTUS.

PAMELA BRUSOSKI (Production Stage Manager)

Pamela is thrilled to be back at The Public after a few years away. Other Pittsburgh theater: Pittsburgh CLO, PICT Classic Theatre. Off-Broadway: More than 50 shows at Irish Repertory Theatre, Last Call at NWS, Primary Stages, The York Theatre, Mint Theatre, Carnegie Hall. Broadway: Beauty and the Beast and Little Women. Regional: Pioneer Theater. MFA in Directing from CUNY Brooklyn College.

KELLY HAYWOOD (Assistant Stage Manager)

Kelly Haywood is excited to be back at PPT. Past productions: An Enemy of the People, Steel Magnolias, A Tell-Tale Heart, Noises Off, An Iliad, Slow Food, Little Shop of Horrors, Barefoot in the Park, A Raisin in the Sun, A Christmas Story. Kelly has also done several productions with Pittsburgh CLO, Opera, and Ballet.

In addition, Bryan Ealey will join the team as Lighting Designer and Chris Lane will serve as Sound Designer.