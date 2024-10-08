News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: First Look at Fulton Theatre's DEATHTRAP

Performances continue through October 27, 2024.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Get a first look at Fulton Theatre's production of Death Trap - now on stage through October 27, 2024.

The longest-running comedy-thriller in Broadway history! Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos