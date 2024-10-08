Video: First Look at Fulton Theatre's DEATHTRAP

Performances continue through October 27, 2024.
Get a first look at Fulton Theatre's production of Death Trap - now on stage through October 27, 2024.
The longest-running comedy-thriller in Broadway history! Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.
A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.
