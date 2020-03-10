Steelers Legend Rocky Bleier to Perform at Majestic Theater

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will welcome four-time Super Bowl champion and retired Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier in his one-man show "The Play" on Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this inspiring and heartfelt multimedia journey through Steelers glory go on sale to the public Thursday, March 19 at noon.



"Rocky Bleier is a living legend to Pittsburgh Steelers fans, of which there are thousands in Central Pennsylvania," observed Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director. "I expect this show to sell out quickly."

"The Play" is based on Rocky Bleier's almost unbelievable life story. Directed by Scott C. Wise and written by Gene Collier, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports journalist and co-author of The Chief, The Pittsburgh Public Theater's hit about Steelers founder Art Rooney St., "The Play" takes the audience into three bars from Rocky's life where he tells stories of family, war, and the heart of Steeler Nation. In "The Play," Bleier recalls being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 16th round of the 1968 draft, only to be drafted by the U.S. Army one year later and sent to Vietnam. While there he was severely injured and was expected never to play football again. However, with personal determination and the encouragement of Steelers owner Art Rooney and other team members, Rocky was back at training camp in 1970 where he became an indispensable part of the Steelers dynasty, whose Super Bowl victories include 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980.



This inspiring memoir is perfect for sports fans of all ages. Tickets start at $32 and will be available starting Thursday, March 19 at 12 p.m. at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Majestic Theater members may purchase tickets starting Wednesday, March 18. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.



The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College to create cultural capital for its campus and community.





