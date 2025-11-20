Prime Stage Theatre To Premiere FREEDOM HOUSE: GIVING LIFE A SECOND CHANCE In January 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Stage Theatre will present the world premiere of Freedom House: Giving Life a Second Chance from January 23 to February 1, 2026, at the New Hazlett Theater.

Written by L.E. McCullough and directed by Scott Calhoon, the play will dramatize the 1967 founding of Freedom House Ambulance Service, a pioneering initiative that became the model for modern emergency medical services. The production is sponsored in part by the Arts, Equity, & Education Fund and will be the first stage work to explore the full history of the program.

Freedom House emerged in Pittsburgh’s Hill District through collaboration among University of Pittsburgh physicians, Freedom House Enterprises activists, the Maurice Falk Medical Fund, and staff at Mercy and Presbyterian hospitals. The enterprise relied on the dedication of local residents who became the nation’s first paramedics and helped shape the evolution of EMS departments across the country. McCullough’s script will address the lasting influence of Freedom House and its relevance to contemporary public health challenges.

Prime Stage Artistic Director Dr. Wayne Brinda noted that the production aligns with community interest in bringing the Freedom House story to the stage. McCullough’s previous work for Prime Stage includes Perseverance, which received National Endowment for the Arts support in 2023. The company intends for the new play to serve both theatrical and educational purposes, with potential for presentations in schools, medical facilities, and community settings.

CAST

The production will feature Willa “Katy” Cotten, Cynthia Dallas, Justin Mohr, Darrin Mosley, Anne Rematt, DeVaughn Robinson, and Ryan Warsing.

TICKETING

Tickets are $40 for adults, $25 for artists and educators, $25 for groups, and $20 for students. Tickets are available at (412) 320-4610 x10 or online.

Venue: New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, Pittsburgh, PA.