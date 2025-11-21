City Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Theatre will present a reimagined revival of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at the Greer Cabaret from May 2 through June 7, 2026, produced in partnership with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. The production, directed by Robert Ramirez, head of the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University, features music supervision by Rick Edinger and music direction by Ben Brosche.

The company first staged Hedwig in 2003. This new staging marks City Theatre’s first revival of the production, which will return to downtown Pittsburgh for a spring engagement. Treasure Treasure will star as Hedwig, with Theo Allyn appearing as Yitzhak. Additional band members for the Angry Inch will be announced in spring 2026.

Speaking on the role, Treasure shared, “Hedwig is a torchbearer for the human spirit. I was only two months old when the wall fell. A longing for liberation and the search for home have been tenets of my life.”

Treasure Treasure will star as Hedwig. Theo Allyn will appear as Yitzhak. The full Angry Inch band lineup will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes scenic design by Britton Mauk, costume design by Daniele Tyler Mathews, lighting design by Andrew David Ostrowski, sound design by Zachary Beattie-Brown, and media content design by Scott Andrew. Patti Kelly will serve as production stage manager.

The Tony Award–winning musical follows Hedwig, an East German performer recounting her life story, personal history, and search for connection. Known for its blend of humor, rock music, and emotional candor, the musical remains a landmark work exploring identity, resilience, and self-expression. City Theatre first staged the production in 2003.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Treasure Treasure is a multi-dimensional artist with a three-decade career. Their work includes Hamlet (Quantum), Cabaret (Hangar), First Lady (PICT), and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Byham. Broadway credits include Annie Get Your Gun. Treasure appeared in the premiere of Stephen Trask’s This Ain’t No Disco at Atlantic Theater Company and recently premiered a short film at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Their EP HYPNEROTOMACHIA is available on all platforms. They are co-author and star of Agnus Teaches Acting (Winter 2026, New Hazlett Theater). @wowitstreasure / @agnusteachesacting

Theo Allyn returns to City Theatre after appearing as Stephanie in POTUS. Additional City Theatre credits include Tigers Be Still, Precious Little, and The 13th of Paris. Regional performances include Little Women (Dobama), A Musical Christmas Carol, Young Frankenstein, Into the Woods, Anything Goes (Pittsburgh CLO), the original San Francisco company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and productions with Diversionary Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Quantum Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and Pittsburgh Irish and Classical. Training includes the Atlantic Acting School and NYU Tisch.