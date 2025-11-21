Pittsburgh CLO Unveils Cast For The 33rd Annual A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh CLO will present the 33rd annual staging of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL from December 13–23, 2025, at the Byham Theater.

This year’s production, directed by Scott Evans, will feature newly announced casting led by Tony Award winner Denis O’Hare as Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets will be available by phone at 412-456-6666 or online via the Pittsburgh CLO box office.

Executive Producer Mark Fleischer said the production “captures the spirit of ‘past, present, and future,’” noting the mix of longtime performers, first-year cast members, and students from the CLO Academy returning for the holiday season. O’Hare joins the company with extensive stage and screen credits, including Take Me Out, Assassins, American Horror Story, and True Blood.

CAST

Denis O’Hare (Ebenezer Scrooge)

Tony, Obie, and Drama Desk Award winner. Broadway credits include Take Me Out, Assassins, Cabaret, Inherit the Wind, Into the Woods, Major Barbara, and Sweet Charity. Film and television work includes The Normal Heart, Dallas Buyers Club, Changeling, Michael Clayton, This Is Us, American Horror Story, The Nevers, and True Blood.

Theo Allyn (Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Dilber)

Pittsburgh CLO: A Musical Christmas Carol, Young Frankenstein, Into the Woods, Anything Goes, Girls Only. Recent credits include Twelfth Night, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Dobama Theatre’s Little Women. Training: Atlantic Acting School, NYU Tisch.

Connor Bahr (Schoolboy, Caroler)

Pittsburgh CLO: Into the Woods. Regional credits include The Play That Goes Wrong and Guys & Dolls with Lincoln Park.

Ben Cherington (Young Scrooge, Ghost of Christmas Future, Caroler)

Pittsburgh CLO: A Musical Christmas Carol, Godspell, Kinky Boots. Recent credits include Sweet Smell of Success with MasterVoices and the North American tours of Parade and Les Misérables. BFA Carnegie Mellon University.

Melessie Clark (Missy Watkins, Caroler, Onion Vendor)

Pittsburgh CLO: Once on This Island, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz, Grease, Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer, The Color Purple, Gypsy. Off-Broadway: Goddess, A Sign of the Times. Film/TV: Archive 81, Anything’s Possible.

Christian Clausnitzer (Dick Wilkins, Peter Cratchit)

Third year with A Musical Christmas Carol. Graduate of WVU (BFA Musical Theatre). Will join Norwegian Cruise Line’s Syd Norman’s Pour House as lead vocalist.

Allison Dorsey (Martha Cratchit, u/s Fan)

Returning for her second year in A Musical Christmas Carol. Senior Musical Theatre major at Carnegie Mellon University.

Justin Fortunato (Fred)

Thirteenth year with A Musical Christmas Carol. Regional credits include Pittsburgh Public Theater, PICT, The REP, and Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, where he serves as Producing Artistic Director.

Aaron Galligan-Stierle (Bob Cratchit)

Broadway: Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Pittsburgh CLO: A Musical Christmas Carol, Guys & Dolls, The Music Man. Head of Musical Theatre, Slippery Rock University.

Lisa Ann Goldsmith (Mrs. Cratchit)

Fifteenth year with A Musical Christmas Carol. Most recently appeared in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at Schoolhouse Theater. Dialect Coach for Pittsburgh CLO productions.

Kat Harkins (Ghost of Christmas Past, Charity Worker)

Sixth year with A Musical Christmas Carol. Recent credits include The Rocky Horror Show, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and PUFFS.

Tim Hartman (Mr. Fezziwig, Ghost of Christmas Present, Businessman, Charity Worker)

Thirty-three years with A Musical Christmas Carol. Broadway credits include A Tale of Two Cities and Finian’s Rainbow. Film credits include The Fault in Our Stars and The Silence of the Lambs. Also an award-winning political cartoonist.