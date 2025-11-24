Point Park University Launches Accelerated B.F.A. in Performance and Creative Industries

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Point Park University’s School of Theatre, Film and Animation, part of the nationally recognized Conservatory of Performing Arts (COPA), has announced the launch of its Accelerated B.F.A. in Performance and Creative Industries, a three-year program designed for students who want more than exceptional performance training. The Accelerated B.F.A. in Performance and Creative Industries is an intensive 120-credit program designed for the next generation of versatile artists — performers who create, lead and innovate.

Designed for the multi-talented, uniquely curious student, this program fuses rigorous performance and production training with essential business and life skills, preparing graduates not only to perform but to produce, manage, and lead in a rapidly changing creative economy.

Breaking the boundaries of traditional conservatory programs, the Accelerated B.F.A. in Performance and Creative Industries draws on collaboration among five of Point Park’s distinguished schools: the School of Theatre, Film and Animation, the School of Dance, the School of Communication, the Rowland School of Business, and the School of Education. Students gain an integrated foundation in performance, storytelling, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, media, and brand development, skills vital for both artistic and professional success.

The center of the experience is the Pittsburgh Playhouse, the University’s state-of-the-art professional theater complex. Within this unique program, students engage directly in live productions and art administration. By their second year, they advance into paid co-op or performance opportunities, graduating with not only a degree along with a portfolio of professional credits, industry connections, and the confidence to navigate any creative field.

“This program is built for the student who refuses to be defined by one discipline,” said Keisha Lalama, Interim Dean, School of Theatre, Film and Animation, and Executive Producer, Pittsburgh Playhouse. “We’re cultivating performers who can produce, storytellers who understand business, and creative professionals who can turn innovation into opportunity. It’s for the multi-talented and uniquely curious student who wants to do it all.”

“As a current COPA student, I’m thrilled to see Point Park launching something this forward thinking,” said Jordan Wanuck, ‘27. “So many of us are passionate about performing but also want to create, direct, teach, or build our business. This program gives us the tools to do all of that and with hands-on real-life experience.

Throughout this program, students will experience guest artist residencies with alums and industry leaders, offering masterclasses, mentorship, and hands-on learning. With its bold integration of artistry and industry, Point Park University’s Accelerated B.F.A. in Performance and Creative Industries empowers students to launch sustainable, multi-faceted careers across stage, screen and beyond.

“Point Park University is proud to be a national leader and the first in the country to offer a program of this kind,” said Marlin Collingwood, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “The Accelerated BFA in Performance and Creative Industries doesn’t just teach performance, it teaches life. Graduates will emerge ready to perform, produce, and lead.”

For more information and/or to apply, visit https://www.pointpark.edu/BFA-PCI