Quantum Theatre Will Stream CONSTELLATIONS

The production will stream live on Crowdcast beginning August 28.

Quantum Theatre will present a streamed production of Constellations, live on Crowdcast this weekend.

Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love.

The production is offered in two live 30-minute segments, and presented over four nights. Live broadcasts begin each evening at 8:00 PM, preceded by recordings of Part 1 on Friday and Sunday. Though we hope fans will tune into the livestream, registered participants will also be able to view a recording of the broadcast at their convenience throughout the 4-day period.

This streaming performance is being offered free of charge, but contributions are gratefully accepted. Go to www.quantumtheatre.com/donate to make a gift.

How to Watch

All performances will be streamed LIVE on Crowdcast. Registration for any night grants access to ALL performances.

Use the links below to access any performance or its recording. You will be prompted to register if you have not already done so.

Friday, August 28, 8:00 PM - Live broadcast of Part 1 followed by the Quantum on YOUR Couch virtual cast party and Q&A

Saturday, August 29, 7:15 PM - Rebroadcast of Part 1, followed by Live broadcast of Part 2

Sunday, August 30, 8:00 PM - Live broadcast of Part 1

Monday, August 31, 7:15 PM - Rebroadcast of Part 1, followed by Live broadcast of Part 2

Recordings will be available to all registrants until 9PM on August 31st for on-demand viewing.

Learn more at http://www.quantumtheatre.com/constellations/.

