Pittsburgh Public's PLAYTIME Returns

Pittsburgh Public Theater's PlayTime series returns with TJ Parker-Young's Lyon's Den, an affecting drama about a Black family who moves to a new neighborhood in hopes of putting a tragedy behind them.

Ardelle, the mother, looks for solace in her Baptist Bible Study group while her husband does his best to comfort their teenage daughter, despite his own struggles.

Front and center is their son, Q, a poet who secretly transforms his family's experiences into dynamic poetry and powerful verse. When Daniel, a young man from the Home Owner's Association, pays the Lyons a visit, Q thinks he may have found a new way forward, if only he can let go of the past. A Texas-born playwright and dramaturg now based in Pittsburgh, Mr. Young's Lyon's Den received the 2018 Harold and Mimi Steinberg Award for Distinguished Play.

Lyon's Den can be seen in its entirety on Thursday, June 25 at 7 pm. Go to PPT.ORG/PLAYTIME.

