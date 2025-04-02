KING JAMES City Theatre 50th Anniversary Main Stage Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre has announced the final show of the 2024/2025 subscription season, King James by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Co-Artistic Director Monteze Freeland.

Taking place over twelve years, from LeBron's rookie season through the 2016 NBA Championship, King James is a buddy comedy that tracks the unlikely friendship of two super fans. City Theatre is co-producing the play with the Cleveland Play House where the show ran March 1 – 23 with the same cast, design, and creative team. In the spirit of collaboration, the artists involved in the production were equally split between Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

“If you are not a basketball fan, don't worry—this play is still for you!” said director Monteze Freeland, acknowledging Pittsburgh's loyalty to its local sports ecosystem. “King James is a journey of friendship, growing pains and healthy competition. Cleveland audiences laughed, reminisced, lamented, and were on their feet after every show. I can bet you will have the same reaction after seeing the dynamic work Robert Hunter and Michael Patrick Trimm deliver night after night bringing Rajiv's story to life. It has been a true delight crafting this love letter to hometown sports heroes for Pittsburgh audiences to enjoy.”

The cast includes Robert Hunter and Michael Patrick Trimm. The creative team includes returning collaborators: scenic design by Tony Ferrieri, costume design by Jeffrey Van Curtis, lighting design by Jakyung C. Seo, sound design by Howard Patterson, and media content design by Jasmine A. Golphin. Taylor Meszaros is the stage manager.

