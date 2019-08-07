City Theatre Presents the East Coast Premiere of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

City Theatre begins its 45th season with Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee. Cambodian Rock Band is an epic tale of family, love, and heritage featuring the Cambodian surf rock music of Dengue Fever. It is directed by Marti Lyons and will run on the City Theatre Main Stage, September 14 - October 6, 2019.

Tickets are on sale now. A co-production with Victory Gardens Theater (Chicago) and Merrimack Repertory Theatre (Lowell, MA), City Theatre is one of only a few theaters nationwide granted licensing rights to this highly sought-after award-winning play.

"Marc Masterson commissioned this play as part of South Coast Rep's CrossRoads program and continued to support its development during his tenure at South Coast," said playwright, Lauren Yee. "It is fitting that I'm able to bring this thrilling, genre-defying piece to his current home in Pittsburgh and share the fruits of that development. Cambodian Rock Band is a story about survival, defiance, and family set to the most amazing mix of classic Cambodian surf rock and modern Dengue Fever hits."

Cambodian Rock Band has been named the winner of the Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award, which recognized the best scripts that premiered professionally outside of New York City during 2018.

City is continuing Pick-Your-Price-Previews for the 2019-2020 Season, in an effort to better serve the community and to reduce economic barriers to entry, tickets start at just $5 (plus fees) to all performances September 14 - 19. See details at CityTheatreCompany.org. This offer may not be combined with discounts.

Part thrilling new play, part electrifying rock concert, it's an epic tale of family, love, and heritage featuring the Cambodian surf rock music of Dengue Fever.

Cambodian Rock Band is directed by Marti Lyons, music directed by Matt MacNelly and fight directed by Matt Hawkins. The cast includes Eileen Doan, Albert Park, Christopher Thomas Pow, Peter Sipla, Greg Watanabe, and Aja Wiltshire. The production team includes Yu Shibagaki (scenic design), Keith Parham (lighting design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Mikhail Fiksel (sound design), and Patti Kelly is Production Stage Manager.

For a complete listing of show times, please visit CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489.

Box office: 412.431.CITY (2489)

Greenroom: Art & Afterparty Friday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Join the cast and artistic team for a party in the Gordon Lounge following the performance. Complimentary house wine, Penn Brewery beer, and light snacks will be provided. Tickets are just $30 for the evening with promocode GREENROOM.

Pay-What-You-Want Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Incremental pricing available online. A block of tickets is reserved for audience members to name their own price at this performance. Call the box office to check on availability.

ASL Interpretation Tuesday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Open Caption & Audio Description Sunday, October 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Under 30: Reserve $15 tickets in advance for performances except Opening Night and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m by calling the box office. Rush tickets may be available at those performances. Must present ID. Seniors age 62 and older: $24 rush tickets may be purchased at the box office beginning two hours before curtain, based on availability.

Groups of ten or more: Contact Joel Ambrose at 412.431.4400 x286.

Founded in 1975, City Theatre enters its 45th season as Pittsburgh's home for bold new plays. City Theatre's mission is to provide an artistic home for the development and production of contemporary plays of substance and ideas that engage and challenge a diverse audience.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You