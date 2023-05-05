World Premiere BIRTH OF A MURDERER to be Presented at Desert Stages This Month

Birth Of A MURDERER: a black male college student falls haplessly in love with a white coed and finds out she isn't how she appears.
The WORLD PREMIERE of Birth of a MURDERER will be presented on May 19, 2023, at Desert Stages in Scottsdale.
From ASU alumni - Darian Lane comes...
Birth Of A MURDERER: a black male college student falls haplessly in love with a white coed and finds out she isn't how she appears. Slowly but surely, he begins to unravel and the result is shocking and perplexing. A modern-day Othello.
LOCATION: Desert Stages
Scottsdale Fashion Square
7014 East Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Suite #0586 (on the lower level of the mall by the eatery)
Tel: 480. 483-1664
OPENS: May 19th runs through June 10th.
