World Premiere BIRTH OF A MURDERER to be Presented at Desert Stages This Month

Birth Of A MURDERER: a black male college student falls haplessly in love with a white coed and finds out she isn't how she appears.

The WORLD PREMIERE of Birth of a MURDERER will be presented on May 19, 2023, at Desert Stages in Scottsdale.

From ASU alumni - Darian Lane comes...

Birth Of A MURDERER: a black male college student falls haplessly in love with a white coed and finds out she isn't how she appears. Slowly but surely, he begins to unravel and the result is shocking and perplexing. A modern-day Othello.

Performance Details:

LOCATION: Desert Stages

Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014 East Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Suite #0586 (on the lower level of the mall by the eatery)

Tel: 480. 483-1664

OPENS: May 19th runs through June 10th.





RECOMMENDED FOR YOU