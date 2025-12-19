Ice Cube to Play Live Shows in Tucson & Albuquerque Next April

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hip-hop icon Ice Cube will play two upcoming live performances in April 2026, bringing his live experience to fans in Tucson, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets for both shows are now on sale here.

﻿The newly announced dates will see Ice Cube headline Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson on Friday, April 17, 2026, followed by a stop at Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Beyond the stage, Ice Cube is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Anaconda remake. He also recently surprised fans at the Los Angeles premiere and shared his excitement about the opportunity to be part of the new take on the franchise, which hits theaters on December 25.

About Ice Cube

Ice Cube, a multi-hyphenate international music, film, and sports legend, has garnered accolades, including a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Rising to fame with N.W.A., he launched a solo career, selling tens of millions of albums, and co-founded the West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort.

Through his film and television production company, CubeVision, Ice Cube produced 50 episodes of the hit series "Hip Hop Squares" for VH1 and MTV, and he produced the award-winning, Oscar-nominated biopic "Straight Outta Compton," which grossed over $200 million worldwide. His films, collectively, have grossed over $1 billion at the box office, with franchises such as “Friday," “Barbershop," "Are We There Yet?," "21 Jump Street," and "Ride Along."

As co-founder of the BIG3 basketball league, Ice Cube achieved its most-viewed season ever in 2024 and secured groundbreaking partnerships with title sponsors. He also launched the Ice Cube Impact Award in collaboration with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, for which he was the inaugural recipient.

His latest album, Man Up, released via Lench Mob Records/Hitmaker Distribution, serves as a follow-up to Man Down.

