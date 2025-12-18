Chandler Cultural Foundation Receives Largest Single Gift from Mariann and Craig Shields Estate

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chandler Cultural Foundation has received a Legacy Gift of over $845,000 from the estate of Mariann and Craig Shields, devoted patrons, volunteers, and community supporters of the Chandler Center for the Arts. This transformational contribution, directed through the Shields' estate plan, is the largest single gift ever received by the Foundation and will support arts experiences, performances, and programs for the Chandler community for years to come.

The Shields' bequest reflected the deep connection the couple shared with the Chandler Center for the Arts for nearly two decades. What began with Mariann volunteering as an usher in 2004 soon became a meaningful part of their lives together.

Their first visit together in 2005 sparked a tradition. They purchased seats J-2 and J-4 in the Steena Murray Mainstage Theatre and returned year after year to enjoy concerts, theater, and special events side by side. Over 13 years, Mariann dedicated 885 volunteer hours, warmly welcoming audiences and supporting performances throughout each season.

Even after Mariann’s passing in 2020, Craig continued to attend performances in their seats, often accompanied by friends and family. “It is enjoyable to come here and watch shows,” Craig once shared. “This place holds so many good memories.”

In the 2024/2025 season, the Foundation honored Craig and his late wife Mariann with the Honorary Applause Award, recognizing their extraordinary dedication and years of support.

Craig was also a member of the Jerry Brooks Legacy Society, a distinguished group of donors who include the Chandler Cultural Foundation or Chandler Center for the Arts in their estate plans. The Society celebrates individuals who make future-focused gifts that help sustain the Center’s mission, ensuring that arts, culture, and creative experiences remain accessible to the Chandler community for decades to come.

Craig passed earlier this fall, making this Legacy Gift a final and deeply meaningful testament to the couple’s enduring love for the Chandler Center for the Arts.

“Craig and Mariann's generosity was extraordinary and rooted in the joy, connection and sense of community they found at the CCA," said Michelle Mac Lennan, CCA General Manager. "Their love for the Chandler Center for the Arts was heartfelt, and this Legacy Gift ensures that the experiences they cherished will continue to reach audiences long into the future. We are honored and deeply grateful.”

For more information about Legacy Gifts or the Jerry Brooks Legacy Society, visit https://www.chandlercenter.org/support-us/planned-giving

