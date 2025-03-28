Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to be Presented at Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will present Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play "What the Constitution Means to Me" for a limited engagement from April 25-27 at the newly-established Beaver Street Theatre. This powerful production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that blends humor, heartbreak and historical insight.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award nominee, "What the Constitution Means to Me" is a deeply personal exploration of the U.S. Constitution's impact on women's lives. Through compelling storytelling and thought-provoking debate, Schreck's work illuminates the Constitution's enduring influence on issues of personal freedom, identity and justice.

"We are thrilled to bring this remarkable piece of theatre to Flagstaff audiences," FlagShakes' Executive Director Dawn Tucker said. "Heidi Schreck's masterful writing invites audiences to reflect on the profound ways constitutional rights shape our daily lives. As we expand our programming at the Beaver Street Theatre, this production is the perfect opportunity to engage our community in meaningful conversation."

