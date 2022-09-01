HASTA LA MUERTE Concert Comes to Chandler Center For The Arts

The popular L.A. band, Las Cafeteras joins singer/songwriter Lupita Infante on October 28 at 7:30 pm for a colorful Día de los Muertos themed concert, HASTA LA MUERTE, at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave.

﻿Tickets are $38, $48 and $58 and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

With a traditional altar on stage, alongside mesmerizing beauty of folkloric choreography, the HASTA LA MUERTE show is a night of transcendent color and sound, a moving invitation to travel through time, rhythm and memory.

﻿HASTA LA MUERTE features original and new works from Las Cafeteras, as well as inspired interpretations of traditional folk songs, such as "La Llorona," "La Bruja," "La Morena."

Special guest Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Mexican ranchera singer and actor Pedro Infante, adds her voice to this special celebration performance. The GRAMMY-nominated singer is known for performing traditional mariachi, norteño and ranchera music.

﻿Rooted in the Indigenous Mexican practice of celebrating Life and Death, universally known as Día de Los Muertos, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, altares y flores, honoring the ancestors who came before us.