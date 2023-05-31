Esteban Will Perform Summer Concerts at Sound Bites Grill

Performances take place on Saturdays, June 10, July 8, August 19 and September 2 at 7 p.m.
Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban will be performing multiple must-attend intimate concerts at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona this summer.
Performances take place on Saturdays, June 10, July 8, August 19 and September 2 at 7 p.m. All concerts are at Sound Bites Grill, located at 101 N. State Route 89A, F29 in Sedona. Tickets range from $59-$179 depending on the package and are available at Click Here or by calling Sound Bites at 928-282-2713.
Additional shows will take place this fall om October 14, November 25 and December 16.
At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass, and Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris. Join them as they breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with old favorites.
“I invite you to join us for an up-close concert experience this summer like no other where you’ll feel every note and strum of my guitar,” says Esteban.
Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Teresa Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won “Best of Phoenix” for eight years.
