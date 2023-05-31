Esteban Will Perform Summer Concerts at Sound Bites Grill

Performances take place on Saturdays, June 10, July 8, August 19 and September 2 at 7 p.m.

By:
Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban will be performing multiple must-attend intimate concerts at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona this summer. 

Performances take place on Saturdays, June 10, July 8, August 19 and September 2 at 7 p.m. All concerts are at Sound Bites Grill, located at 101 N. State Route 89A, F29 in Sedona. Tickets range from $59-$179 depending on the package and are available at Click Here or by calling Sound Bites at 928-282-2713.

Additional shows will take place this fall om October 14, November 25 and December 16.

At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass, and Grammy Award-winning drummer Joe Morris. Join them as they breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with old favorites.

“I invite you to join us for an up-close concert experience this summer like no other where you’ll feel every note and strum of my guitar,” says Esteban. 

Esteban has toured the country and topped Billboard charts with numerous albums, videos and DVDs. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban and Teresa Joy played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won “Best of Phoenix” for eight years.




Review: I CANT GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE at Chinese Theatre Photo
Review: I CAN'T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE at Chinese Theatre

Susan Morgan Cooper's documentary, I CAN’T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE, renders a candid and illuminating homage to one of the luminaries of The Great American Songbook ~ Jimmy McHugh. The film will be screened on June 27th at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June Photo
The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June

The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18, Thursday through Friday nights at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.

Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio Photo
Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio

Four of Phoenix's own notable musical stars will come back Together Again in a benefit concert for the Theatre Artists Studio on June 24th. Headed by Matt Rollings, (Phoenix Country Day School, Young Sounds, Mr. Luckys, Berklee College of Music and Nashville) Matt is a Grammy award winning musician, composer, and producer whose iconic piano can be heard on literally thousands of albums, perhaps most notably Lyle Lovett.

Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company Photo
Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company

Summer camp is traditionally something for kids, but at The Phoenix Theatre Company, adults are invited to a special kind of summer experience: Summer of Dance. It’s eight weeks of dance classes for people at all skill levels, ages 15 to 80 years old. Professional choreographers teach a variety of classes four nights a week from June 5 through July 27. This is the program’s 15th year in the Valley.


