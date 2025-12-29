Interview: Christopher Younggren of ANNIE at Saguaro City Music Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ANNIE is now playing at The Berger Center for the Performing Arts, with one weekend left! Saguaro City Music Theatre's ambitious and heartwarming work comes to life onstage for the entire family to enjoy. I had the opportunity to chat with Christopher Younggren, who plays Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks in the production to learn more about the hard work behind the scenes that creates theatre magic onstage in ANNIE. Younggren, a theatre veteran and theatre teacher, enjoys working with Saguaro City and the high-quality entertainment they produce. The kids and adults work together to bring uplifting and inspiring professional musicals to the city of Tucson! As an audience member and as someone who has worked with Saguaro City in the past, I can certainly attest to the quality of their work. Here comes Warbucks...let's sit down and see what he has to say about ANNIE!

Wetzel: What is your favorite song in the show?

Warbucks (Younggren): I’ve always loved “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile” and the kids knock it out of the park.



Wetzel: What are kids going to like about the show? What will adults like?

Warbucks: Kids will love seeing all the super-talented kids in the show and may even be inspired to audition, themselves, for a show with Saguaro or at school in the future. Adults will appreciate the high quality production values - sets, costumes, etc. - and the top notch acting and singing. It’s a dynamite show for all ages.

Wetzel: What separates Saguaro City as a company? Why should people pay attention and check them out?

Warbucks: Saguaro City is one of the most professional companies in town. They put up high quality shows in a remarkably short period of time which is especially important to parents whose kids have busy schedules - they are respectful of everyone’s time and are extremely accommodating with conflicts. I was directing another show at the same time rehearsals started and missed almost a week of rehearsal as a result; however, I knew they expected me to be doing my own work on the show in my absence and given how short the rehearsal period is, I had to knuckle down and get it done.

From an audience standpoint, Saguaro presents shows of the highest quality, comparable to Broadway in Tucson, but at a fraction of the price and with far better acoustics than Centennial Hall. Truly one of the best tickets in town.



Wetzel: What are some of your favorite shows or roles you have played?

Warbucks: Scrooge in A Christmas Carol with Arts Express, John Proctor in The Crucible at Cal State Fullerton, Mushnick in Little Shop of Horrors with Saguaro City, and more recently Danny in The Garbologists with Invisible Theatre.

Wetzel: What was your experience like working with the kids and with Drew and Dena?

Warbucks: As a teacher, I have seen the alternative, so trust me when I say that these are some of the best kids I’ve ever worked with. Disciplined, dedicated, talented and, most importantly, respectful. They are truly a delight to work with.

Drew and Dena are a class act, especially when it comes to working with kids, who they understand as children, but communicate with them as professionals. I don’t think we are doing kids any favors by mollycoddling them when it comes to performing arts, so I respect the hell out of D&D for holding the kids to the same high standards they do the adult performers, resulting in not only the highest quality production, but also preparing kids for the professional world of theatre if they choose to pursue it in the future.

Wetzel: Dena and Drew definitely bring the joy every time they produce shows in Tucson. Dena has shared in her own words: “This production of Annie has been such a joyful experience. Particularly working with our young performers...their passion, dedication, and incredible energy has made this process especially rewarding.”



Wetzel: What do you like about each kid who plays Annie?

Warbucks: Abigail is terrific in the role, has a beautiful singing voice and a terrific energy. Julia and I have wonderful chemistry onstage and I love her rag-taggedness and spunk she brings to the role.

Wetzel: What final thoughts would you like to share?

Warbucks: This is the best show Saguaro City has produced, hands down. If people only know Annie from one of the movies, they really don’t know the show, at all. The stage version has so much more than any of the other versions and I know audiences are in for a delightful surprise if they attend. It’s been an amazing experience and a show I will truly miss when it is gone.

Tickets for ANNIE and upcoming Saguaro City shows are available at saguarocity.org. Photos: The Gawnes

