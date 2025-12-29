NEWSIES JR. to be Presented at Musical Theatre of Anthem

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Newsies, Jr.! When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the expense of the newsboys, Jack Kelly rallies young workers across the city to strike against unfair conditions. As the movement grows, the newsies learn the power of unity and collective action.

The cast features award-winning and nominated performers ages 7–18. Newsies JR. runs February 27 through March 8, 2025, in Anthem. The production is directed and choreographed by Sherry Henderson and Lyndsie Clymer, with vocal direction by Melissa Davis. Julia Hughes and Elleia Carter serve as Co-Production Stage Managers.

Performances run February 27–March 8, 2025, with showtimes as follows:

Friday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

