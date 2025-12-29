ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR. to be Presented at Musical Theatre of Anthem

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Musical Theatre of Anthem will present Alice in Wonderland Jr. this winter. When young Alice falls into a strange and unfamiliar world, she must find her way home while discovering more about herself along the way. During her journey through Wonderland, she meets many well-known characters, including the White Rabbit, The Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts.

The cast features award-winning and nominated performers ages 7–15. The production runs February 19 through February 22, 2026, in Anthem.

The creative team includes Director and Co-Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, Co-Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Co-Choreographers Nick Yarema, Tracey Brown, and Lyndsie Clymer, Assistant Director Jessy Kishbaugh, Production Stage Manager Elleia Carter, Assistant Stage Manager Beckett Stewart, and Assistant Choreographer Maddy Westerlind.

