DG Footlights to Present A Reading of PORTER'S WILL, April 8

DG Footlights to present a reading of the full-length play Porter's Will by Monica Bauer, Friday, April 8th | 6:30PM to 9:00PM. A talk back with the playwright will occur after the reading.

This is a play about leaving a legacy. Porter Keller is gay, rich, alone, and dying of cancer. As COVID-19 descends on New York City, he hires a pair of actors from the famous Josephson acting studio to entertain him with scenes from classic plays, as he tries to come to terms with his own impending death. He finds himself involved in the lives and loves of these young actors, Gracie Day, the idealist, and Jimmy Stew, the hustler who wants fame and fortune. His own past relationship to the founder of the Josephson Studio haunts him, and that secret relationship eventually changes all of their lives, in a surprising way.

Social issues addressed: LGBTQ, death, and dying.

DG Footlights is a program, created and moderated by the Dramatists Guild, that connects dramatists with free space in which to hold a public reading of a new work that is currently in development. This initiative operates on a space-grant model: a representative from the Guild will arrange for a venue to donate space during allocated dates and times, and will ensure that the space is available for dramatists to use to present a self-produced reading to the public, with an optional feedback session following the reading.

Attendance is always free and open to all - RSVP: https://bit.ly/3Izmilj