Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLACK NATIVITY This December

Since 1975, Black Theatre Troupe audiences have enjoyed BLACK NATIVITY, the legendary holiday event by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes. For its 50th anniversary season, the company announces its return to the stage with a stunning new production, December 3 - 19, 2021.

A joyous company of singers, actors, dancers and musicians delivers BLACK NATIVITY'S powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation.

Each year, this song-play features new musical selections and text, filled with dynamic gospel choruses, soloists and dance ensembles.

BLACK NATIVITY will be performed from December 3 - 19, 2021 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034. Tickets are $42 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

BLACK NATIVITY is directed by Walter Belcher with choreography by Alexander Patrick. The music staff for BLACK NATIVITY is comprised of Brenda Hankins (musical direction) and Jennifer Robinson and George Johnson (musical supervision). First produced in December 1961 at New York's 41st Street Theatre, Hughes wrote an eight-page script around a series of traditional gospel songs. Upon its premiere, BLACK NATIVITY became and has remained an international success, touching a special chord in the hearts of all at a very special time of the year.

