Arizona Broadway Theatre Now Seeking Teens To Perform MEAN GIRLS JR. In 24-Hour Musical Fundraiser

Teens ages 14-19 will audition for, rehearse, and perform a fully-staged production of Mean Girls Jr. in just 24 hours.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Arizona Broadway Theatre is inviting teens to perform Mean Girls Jr. as part of a 24-Hour Musical Fundraiser that will be held April 21-22. Teens ages 14-19 will audition for, rehearse, and perform a fully-staged production of Mean Girls Jr. in just 24 hours to raise funds for ABT's arts education programs.

"We are so excited to be able to offer this fun and educational experience for our young performers," says ABT's education director, Stephen Hohendorf. "This is not only a fun and challenging performance opportunity for them, but also a chance for ABT to invest in the future of our local arts community."

Proceeds from the 24-Hour Musical fundraiser will:

  • Support the HyRev Scholarship fund
  • Cover the cost of Master Class instructors and equipment
  • Help fund future arts education programs to inspire the next generation

Registration is required to participate, with only 50 spots available. A participation fee of $150 will include a t-shirt and three meals and will be directly credited towards Arizona Broadway Theatre's education department.

All participants are guaranteed a role and will work with a talented team of stage directors, music directors, and choreographers to stage Mean Girls Jr., a musical adaptation of the iconic movie that came out in 2004.

The schedule for the event includes check-in at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 with auditions to follow. Teens will rehearse up until the performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Participants will bring their own sleeping arrangements to experience an overnight slumber party at the theatre. Meals will be provided throughout the event and parent volunteers and kitchen personnel will be on hand to support the event.

Tickets to see Mean Girls Jr. on stage are available now at $25 each. A portion of show ticket sales will also go toward Arizona Broadway Theatre's arts education fund.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first theatres in the area to produce Mean Girls Jr." says Hohendorf. "We knew this was a show these kids would be eager to be a part of; it's going to be a lot of fun!"

For more information, visit AZBROADWAY.org or contact Education Director Stephen Hohendorf at STEPHENH@AZBROADWAY.org

ABOUT ARIZONA BROADWAY THEATRE (ABT)

ABT Performing Arts Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Arizona's one-of-a-kind, award-winning, state-of-the-art professional theatre showcasing locally and nationally acclaimed artists and providing palate-pleasing sit-down table service prepared fresh daily to accompany the award-winning on-stage fare. One reservation allows patrons to enjoy a whole night's entertainment without rushing around the Phoenix sprawl. Support from the community sustains professional musical theatre produced in the Northwest Valley. It also allows ABT to create and deliver youth programming that educates and engages students across metropolitan Phoenix. azbroadway.org



