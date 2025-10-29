A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Hale Centre Theatre Arizona for Its 23rd Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hale Centre Theatre Arizona will once again present its annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Dave Dietlein, opening November 28, 2025, at 50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233. Now in its 23rd year, the production has become a cherished holiday tradition for audiences across the Valley, bringing Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption and compassion to the stage through music, movement, and heart.

Director Dave Dietlein said, “A Christmas Carol has been a cherished tradition for so many years, and it holds a special place in my heart. Bringing this story to life each season is about more than just the performance—it’s about carrying on a tradition that reminds us of the joy, generosity, and spirit of the holidays, and sharing that with every audience, year after year.”

This season, Rob Stuart returns to the Green Cast and Tim Dietlein to the Red Cast as Ebenezer Scrooge—two acclaimed performances that have become synonymous with Hale’s holiday season. The production features alternating casts performing through December 24, ensuring audiences can experience the show at various times throughout the month.

Performances run Monday through Saturday evenings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., with select 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. matinees. The creative team includes choreography by Cambrian James, music direction by Lincoln Wright, scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Ashton Corey, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.

A Christmas Carol will run November 28–December 24, 2025, at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona.