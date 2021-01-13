Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Cultural Center of the Philippines, Prinstar Music Philippines, Atlantis Theatrical & More Take Home Wins
Check out the full list of Philippines winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
BroadwayWorld is committed to supporting local theatre in 2021 (and beyond!) If you have a show coming up we'd love to include you in our local listings. Submit one here.
Want to submit a news story/press release about your upcoming 2021 performances? Submit it here.
Are you a theatre industry member? Sign up for our Industry newsletter ! Join here.
Lookin for a digital theatre program solution for your upcoming season? Check out Stage Mag.
Want to be notified when nominations open for 2021? Sign up here!
Check Out The 2020 Philippines Award Winners!
Choreography Of The Decade
Vince Gaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vaudeville Theatre Company - 2018
Community Theatre Company Of The Decade
Broadway Youth Cebu
Costume Design Of The Decade
Shirlee Idzakovich and Allan Nazareno - LES MISERABLES Student Edition - Broadway Youth Cebu - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Bobby Garcia - SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Juan Ekis - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018
Hair And Makeup Of The Decade
Makeup Science Asia - MACBETH - Theatre Titas - 2019
Lighting Design Of The Decade
Joey Nombres - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020
Performer Of The Decade
Gerald Santos - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
SWEENEY TODD - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group - 2020
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018
Professional Theatre Company Of The Decade
Prinstar Music Philippines
School-based Theatre Company of The Decade
Dulaang UP
Set Design Of The Decade
Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018
Sound Design Of The Decade
Greg Rodriguez - ANG PAGLILITIS KAY MANG SERAPIO - Theatre Titas, Duende Theatre - 2018
Stage Direction Of The Decade
Rommel Ramilo - SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL - Prinstar Music Philippines - 2020
Theatrical Venue Of The Decade
Cultural Center of the Philippines
Top Arts Supporting Organization
BGC Arts Center
Top Streaming Production/Performance
ANG HULING EL BIMBO - Full House Theater Company, Resorts World Manila - 2020
The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!
Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!
Upon launch, we're featuring over 100 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Adrianna Hicks, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, Stephanie Torns, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!
Book A Shoutout Today
From This Author BWW Staff
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Bag and Baggage, Gallery Theater Broadway Rose Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards! Pittsburgh CLO, City Theater, & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards! Hale Center, Starlight, Greasepaint, & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Cultural Center of the Philippines, Prinstar Music Philippines, Atlantis Theatrical & More Take Home Wins
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! SALT, Playcrafters of Skippack, Walnut Street Theatre, & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Desert Ensemble Theatre, Coyote Stageworks & More Take Home Prizes!