Video: Reminisce the Past with KALESA, Performed by Tribu

Manila, Philippines--Trained classical voices and contemporary music arrangements breathe new life to Filipino folk songs, kundiman, and arias in Ephesus Teatron Group Inc.’s first major live musical concert in three years, “Klasical.”

Featuring the vocal group Tribu, the concert, which also coincides with the Philippines’ 125th Independence Day celebrations, plays at the OnStage Theatre, Greenbelt One, Makati City, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tribu comprises coloratura soprano Sweet Samaniego, who also directs the concert, lyric soprano Marga Roco, tenors Terrence Guillermo and Nazer Salcedo, and baritone Onyl Torres.

Pipo Cifra is the musical director.

In the featured video, Tribu sings and dances through the Filipino folk song “Kalesa,” which recalls the noblemen’s mode of transportation during the 18th century. “Kalesa” has music by Ambrosio Del Rosario and lyrics by National Artist Levi Celerio.

“Filipino music has grown from its grassroots origin of a highly emotional and romantic love song into a highly developed piece of art with a universal appeal,” said Samaniego. "Even if you don't understand a single word, you'll likely find classical Philippine music a great way to relax and enjoy this unique style of Filipino culture.”

The concert’s repertoire includes Filipino traditional love songs (kundiman), such as “Ako’y Kampupot,” “Mutya ng Pasig,” “Nasaan Ka Irog,” “Bituing Marikit,” and the more contemporary “Gaano Kita Kamahal,” and other Filipino folk songs, such as “Ay, Ay, Ay, O Pag-ibig,” and “Katakataka.”

Others in the setlist are “Sa Libis ng Nayon,” “Bakya Mo Neneng,” Ikaw Ang Mahal Ko,” “Dalagang Pilipina,” and the patriotic anthem “Pag-ibig sa Tinibuang Lupa,” based on the poem written by Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio.

Musical theater luminaries Pinky Marquez, Miguel Braganza, and the Galaw.Co Dance Theater are special guests.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros