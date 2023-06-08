Video: Reminisce the Past with KALESA, Performed by Tribu

‘Klasical’ live musical concert featuring Tribu plays at the OnStage Theatre on June 10.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Manila, Philippines--Trained classical voices and contemporary music arrangements breathe new life to Filipino folk songs, kundiman, and arias in Ephesus Teatron Group Inc.’s first major live musical concert in three years, “Klasical.”

Featuring the vocal group Tribu, the concert, which also coincides with the Philippines’ 125th Independence Day celebrations, plays at the OnStage Theatre, Greenbelt One, Makati City, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Tribu comprises coloratura soprano Sweet Samaniego, who also directs the concert, lyric soprano Marga Roco, tenors Terrence Guillermo and Nazer Salcedo, and baritone Onyl Torres.

Pipo Cifra is the musical director.

In the featured video, Tribu sings and dances through the Filipino folk song “Kalesa,” which recalls the noblemen’s mode of transportation during the 18th century. “Kalesa” has music by Ambrosio Del Rosario and lyrics by National Artist Levi Celerio.

“Filipino music has grown from its grassroots origin of a highly emotional and romantic love song into a highly developed piece of art with a universal appeal,” said Samaniego. "Even if you don't understand a single word, you'll likely find classical Philippine music a great way to relax and enjoy this unique style of Filipino culture.”

The concert’s repertoire includes Filipino traditional love songs (kundiman), such as “Ako’y Kampupot,” “Mutya ng Pasig,” “Nasaan Ka Irog,” “Bituing Marikit,” and the more contemporary “Gaano Kita Kamahal,” and other Filipino folk songs, such as “Ay, Ay, Ay, O Pag-ibig,” and “Katakataka.”

Others in the setlist are “Sa Libis ng Nayon,” “Bakya Mo Neneng,” Ikaw Ang Mahal Ko,” “Dalagang Pilipina,” and the patriotic anthem “Pag-ibig sa Tinibuang Lupa,” based on the poem written by Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio.

Musical theater luminaries Pinky Marquez, Miguel Braganza, and the Galaw.Co Dance Theater are special guests.

1
Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu Photo
Photos: Yna Cajipe, Emman Casquejo Return to DADDY LONG LEGS in Cebu

Cebuano actors Yna Cajipe and Emman Casquejo reprise their roles, Jerusha and Jervis, respectively, in the mid-year repeat of the hit musical 'Daddy Long Legs,' directed by Cebu-renowned director Penny Ong.

2
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023 Photo
Video: Watch Excerpt from TULOY ANG PALABAS, Virgin Labfest 2023

Shamaine Buencamino and Rissey Reyes-Robinson star in Layeta Bucoy’s 'Tuloy ang Palabas,' an entry to the 18th edition of Virgin Labfest, Set B, presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Writer’s Bloc, and Tanghalang Pilipino.

3
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later Photo
Review: TWENTY QUESTIONS, 20 Years Later

If you were to stage a 20-year-old two-hander post-pandemic, it’d be a smart move to update its directorial decisions and the script’s words and dialogues, especially with the play’s themes about young love, pre-marital sex, and peer pressure meant to resonate, at the least, with the Gen Zers today.

4
Photos: Bart Guingona, JC Santos Shoot and Unveil REDs Show Image Photo
Photos: Bart Guingona, JC Santos Shoot and Unveil RED's Show Image

When The Necessary Theatre gathered the media to officially launch its 2023 production of John Logan’s Tony Award-winning play “Red,” its stars Bart Guingona and JC Santos, both raring to return on stage post-pandemic, they also unveiled the production’s official show image or poster.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

Recommended For You