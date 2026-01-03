Review: A Reimagined BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Dazzles in Singapore

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singapore—When Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast " first transitioned from film to stage in 1994, it redefined what a Broadway spectacle could be. Now, the reimagined production—currently playing its final and only Asian engagement at the Sands Theatre through Jan. 25—proves that even a classic can find new ways to dazzle.

Directed and choreographed by Matt West, this iteration reunites the original dream team of creators, including composer Alan Menken, the legendary design trio of Stanley Meyer (scenography), Ann Hould-Ward (costumes), and Natasha Katz (lighting), alongside West’s own choreography.

This production honors its roots while expanding its scope. It retains the "big Broadway" flair of the '90s—complete with updated orchestrations and "A Change in Me," the stirring ballad added in 1998 for Toni Braxton, who starred as Belle—but marries that nostalgia to cutting-edge stagecraft. High-resolution LED screens and advanced projection mapping enable cinematic transitions and illusions that defy the physical constraints of the stage, creating a bridge between traditional theatricality and modern immersion.

A "Living Canvas"

Darrel Maloney’s projection design serves as a "living canvas," evoking a sense of digital impressionism, where the environment breathes with the characters. From the waxing moon to the shifting clouds of a midnight sky, the technology doesn't just provide a backdrop—it creates an atmosphere. This technology is perfectly countered by Meyer’s scenography, which draws tactile inspiration from a children’s pop-up book. When bathed in Katz’s vibrant lighting, Belle’s provincial town feels wonderfully "storybook," while the Beast’s castle appears as an exquisite, fragile labyrinth of ornate, organic arches.

Jim Steinmeyer’s optical illusions remain a feat of theatrical engineering that defies the era of social media spoilers. Whether it's the Prince’s initial descent into beastliness or the climactic transformation back into a man, the practical effects still leave the audience in a state of wonder, proving that no "behind-the-scenes" reel can replicate the electricity of seeing it live.

Refreshing Performances

While the story follows a "tale as old as time," the performances feel remarkably fresh. Shubshri Kandiah (previously Jasmine in Disney’s "Aladdin") breathes new life into Belle, portraying her not just as a dreamer, but as a formidable intellectual outlier. Wearing a pair of reading glasses and a sharp wit, Kandiah’s Belle is a person of color who is unapologetically forthright—a modern-day heroine who feels grounded in the present.

Opposite her, Brendan Xavier (previously Kristoff in Disney’s "Frozen") offers a fascinatingly layered portrayal of the Beast. Xavier leans into a surprising child-like vulnerability, a stark departure from the more animalistic interpretations.

Shubshri Kandiah plays Belle; Brendan Xavier, Beast.

Both leads are vocal powerhouses, but it's Xavier who truly anchors the emotional stakes of Act One. His rendition of the powerful ballad "If I Can't Love Her" is a highlight of the production; even hidden beneath intricate prosthetics, his performance is a masterclass in poignancy. He manages to fuse a contagious pining with a deep character study of shame and redemption, leaving the audience breathless as the curtain falls.

But for all technological innovations, the show’s pulse remains its ensemble. West’s choreography is a high-octane "motley mix" of classic musical theater, crisp tap dance, and breathtaking artistic gymnastics.

"Be Our Guest"—led by Rohan Browne’s charismatic Lumiere and Jayde Westaby’s warm Mrs. Potts—is a maximalist fever dream of precision. Similarly, the "Gaston" production number is a triumph of timing; the famous mug-clinking sequence, performed with athletic vigor by Jackson Head (Gaston) and Adam Di Martino (Le Fou), feels less like a dance and more like a high-stakes sporting event, leaving the audience roaring with applause.

"Beauty and the Beast" strikes a perfect balance between traditional Broadway theater and digital technology, elevating the theater-going experience into something truly immersive. The production is not just a farewell stop for this reimagined stage spectacle; it's also a testament to the fact that while technology changes how we see stagecraft magic, the very human vulnerability at the center of its story and characters is what keeps the enchanted rose from wilting.

Photos: Base Entertainment Asia

