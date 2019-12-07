VIDEO: LAM-ANG, Starring JC Santos, Opens!

Preserved by oral tradition and the first Philippine folk epic to be recorded in writing, Biag ni Lam-Ang (The Life of Lam-Ang) has been adapted into a stage musical by Tanghalang Pilipino. Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical runs now through 15 December 2019.

Manila, Philippines - Directed by Fitz Bitana and Marco Viaña, Tanghalang Pilipino's reimagination of Biag ni Lam-Ang, retitled as Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical, runs now through 15 December 2019 at Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino, Cultural Center of the Philippines. It stars TV-film actors JC Santos (Lam-Ang) and Anna Luna (Kannoyan, Lam-Ang's love interest).

Lam-Ang follows the conquests of the Ilocano warrior in the land of Nalbuan in La Union, side by side the "envisioning [of] local traditions that are being lost, ancient customs and lores that are being forgotten, and vestiges of our affluent past that are in danger of disappearing forever," says its program notes.

Besides Santos and Luna, Lam-Ang also features Tex Ordoñez-de Leon (Baglan), Ybes Bagadiong (Tagguod), Lance Reblando (Taraok), Jonathan Tadioan (Tandang Guibuan), Alvin Maghanoy (Batang Lam-Ang), Hazel Maranan (Namongan), Remus Villanueva (Lokan), Raflesia Bravo (Saridandan), Joshua Cabiladas (Gumakas), Paw Castillo (Sumarang), and Karenina Ng (Unnayan).

Also in the cast are Francis Gatmaytan, Rapah Manalo, VJ Cortel, Gabo Tolentino, Gry Gimena, Miah Canton, Alys Serdenia, and members of Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company: JV Ibesate, Lhorvie Nuevo, and Antonette Go.

The production features the book by Eljay Castro Deldoc, music and lyrics by Jen Darlene Torres, set design by Marco Viaña, musical direction and sound design by TJ Ramos, choreography by JM Cabling, costume design by Bonsai Cielo, and lighting design by Meliton Roxas.

