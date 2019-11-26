PHOTOS: Exclusive Look Inside Rehearsals for LAM-ANG: AN ETHNO-EPIC MUSICAL

JC Santos plays the title role in Lam-Ang.

Preserved by oral tradition and the first Philippine folk epic to be recorded in writing, Biag ni Lam-Ang (The Life of Lam-Ang) has been adapted into a stage musical by Tanghalang Pilipino. Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical, starring JC Santos and Anna Luna, begins performances 6 December 2019.

Manila, Philippines - Directed by Fitz Bitana and Marco Viaña, Tanghalang Pilipino's upcoming reimagination of Biag ni Lam-Ang, retitled as Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical, is set to begin performances at Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino, Cultural Center of the Philippines, on 6 December. Starring TV-film stars JC Santos (Lam-Ang) and Anna Luna (Kannoyan, Lam-Ang's love interest), the show will run through 15 December.

Lam-Ang follows the conquests of the Ilocano warrior in the land of Nalbuan in La Union, side by side the "envisioning [of] local traditions that are being lost, ancient customs and lores that are being forgotten, and vestiges of our affluent past that are in danger of disappearing forever," says its program notes.

Besides Santos and Luna, Lam-Ang also features Tex Ordoñez-de Leon (Baglan), Ybes Bagadiong (Tagguod), Lance Reblando (Taraok), Jonathan Tadioan (Tandang Guibuan), Alvin Maghanoy (Batang Lam-Ang), Hazel Maranan (Namongan), Remus Villanueva (Lokan), Raflesia Bravo (Saridandan), Joshua Cabiladas (Gumakas), Paw Castillo (Sumarang), and Karenina Ng (Unnayan).

Also in the cast are Francis Gatmaytan, Rapah Manalo, VJ Cortel, Gabo Tolentino, Gry Gimena, Miah Canton, Alys Serdenia, and members of Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company: JV Ibesate, Lhorvie Nuevo, and Antonette Go.

The production features the book by Eljay Castro Deldoc, music and lyrics by Jen Darlene Torres, set design by Marco Viaña, musical direction and sound design by TJ Ramos, choreography by JM Cabling, costume design by Bonsai Cielo, and lighting design by Meliton Roxas.

Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical will run from 6 -15 December 2019 at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Get the best prices on tickets to Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical via Ticket2Me: CLICK HERE.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

Karenina Ng, Antonette Go

Hazel Maranan

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

JV Ibesate, Remus Villanueva

Tex Ordonez-de Leon, JV Ibesate, Remus Villanueva

Joshua Cabiladas

Remus Villanueva

Tex Ordonez-de Leon, Hazel Maranan

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

Fitz Bitana, TJ Ramos

Inside the rehearsal room

Inside the rehearsal room

Joshua Cabiladas, Paw Castillo

Karenina Ng

Joshua Cabiladas, Paw Castillo

Jonathan Tadioan, Tex Ordonez-de Leon

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

Marco Viana, Lance Reblando

Remus Villanueva, Joshua Cabiladas

Lance Reblando

Tex Ordonez-de Leon, Fitz Bitana

The Company in the thick of rehearsals

JC Santos

Inside the rehearsal room

Inside the rehearsal room

Lance Reblando

Joshua Cabiladas

Inside the rehearsal room

Fitz Bitana

Inside the rehearsal room

Paw Castillo

JC Santos

Anna Luna

Marco Viana, Fitz Bitana



