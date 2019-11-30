EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: JC Santos Talks LAM-ANG, AN ETHNO-EPIC MUSICAL

TV-film star JC Santos will play the titular role in Tanghalang Pilipino's stage musical adaptation of Ilocano epic Biag Ni Lam-Ang (The Life of Lam-Ang).

Manila, Philippines - JC Santos considers his upcoming stage debut with Tanghalang Pilipino (TP), the resident theater company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) a dream come true.

"I've always wanted to act alongside the Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company; I'm a big fan of their theater company, their process," Santos revealed to BroadwayWorld, in an exclusive interview.

"I was so excited that I auditioned for the role [Lam-Ang]. And this is my first musical na lead ako. I felt like I was an 18-year-old again doing 'Orosman at Zafira' at Dulaang UP. When I was 18, I had endless energy; and now I'm a 30-year-old doing this, hmm mahirap na ah."

Directed by Fitz Bitana and Marco Viaña, TP's reimagination of Biag ni Lam-Ang, retitled as Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical, has Anna Luna as Kannoyan, Lam-Ang's first love.

About Luna's character, Santos said: "Kannoyan will help Lam-Ang to realize na hindi kailangan ng dahas sa pamumuno."

"Lam-Ang is about leadership, how to become a great leader. It's an epic journey, more on the action and fight scenes," he said.

Lam-Ang follows the conquests of the Ilocano warrior in the land of Nalbuan in La Union, side by side the "envisioning [of] local traditions that are being lost, ancient customs and lores that are being forgotten, and vestiges of our affluent past that are in danger of disappearing forever," according to its program notes.

Besides Santos and Luna, Lam-Ang also features Tex Ordoñez-de Leon (Baglan), Ybes Bagadiong (Tagguod), Lance Reblando (Taraok), Jonathan Tadioan (Tandang Guibuan), Alvin Maghanoy (Batang Lam-Ang), Hazel Maranan (Namongan), Remus Villanueva (Lokan), Raflesia Bravo (Saridandan), Joshua Cabiladas (Gumakas), Paw Castillo (Sumarang), and Karenina Ng (Unnayan).

Also in the cast are Francis Gatmaytan, Rapah Manalo, VJ Cortel, Gabo Tolentino, Gry Gimena, Miah Canton, Alys Serdenia, and members of Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company: JV Ibesate, Lhorvie Nuevo, and Antonette Go.

The production features the book by Eljay Castro Deldoc, music and lyrics by Jen Darlene Torres, set design by Marco Viaña, musical direction and sound design by TJ Ramos, choreography by JM Cabling, costume design by Bonsai Cielo, and lighting design by Meliton Roxas.

Lam-Ang: An Ethno-Epic Musical will run from 6 -15 December 2019 at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Go inside the rehearsal room at LAM-ANG.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





