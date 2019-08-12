TEG Names John Maclang New GM at TicketWorld

Manila, Philippines--TEG, one of Asia Pacific's leading ticketing platforms, is pleased to announce that John Maclang has joined TicketWorld in the Philippines as general manager.

Maclang is a lawyer by profession and has led technology and e-commerce platforms as a country manager in the Philippines, most recently for Hotel Link.

TEG also announces that TicketWorld founder Bob Sewell will retire as chief executive this month. Since founding TicketWorld in 1995, Sewell has built the company into a successful ticketing provider for live events of all sizes, offering a full suite of ticketing and marketing services. TicketWorld was acquired by TEG in late 2018.

TEG Chief Executive Geoff Jones welcomed Maclang to the TEG family and praised Sewell for the legacy he has built at TicketWorld. "I want to congratulate Bob on the great work he's done to make the business what it is today and thank him for his generous contribution in integrating the company into TEG," said Jones.

"John brings a strong commercial and management background in technology, leisure, and the law. We welcome and look forward to working with him to deliver on our commitment to grow rapidly in Asia," added Jones.

Brendon Bainbridge, Managing Director of TEG Asia, noted that TicketWorld has ticketed major international concert tours by acts including Guns N' Roses and Katy Perry and theater productions including "The Lion King," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," and "Wicked."

"It's an impressive record and we are glad that Bob has agreed to stay on in with TicketWorld in a consulting role," said Bainbridge. "We are looking forward to working with John to build on that legacy." =

TicketWorld also provides ticketing services to many of the Philippines' premier venues including Solaire Resort and Casino, Resorts World Manila, BGC Arts Center, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Maclang began as general manager of TicketWorld on July 24.





