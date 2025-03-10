ST. MICHAEL MASS Returns from March 22-23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—Presented by The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab (TMSRC), “St. Michael Mass” fuses traditional mass hymns with contemporary Philippines’ commentary, which makes for a reflective theatrical experience.

Performed by TMSRC Vocal Ensemble, it plays at the Mini Hall, Basement Level, Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas Center, from March 22-23, 2025, at 5 p.m. on both days.

“St. Michael Mass” tells the Filipinos’ stories, anxieties, and hopes.

On the spiritual side, it stresses the power of faith and prayer, especially in adversity.

“[The show] serves as an instrument to amplify your voice, take action, and never lose hope and faith in the Lord through loud and silent battles—against all odds,” said TMSRC, which provides accessible musical experiences and education to Filipino performing artists via mentorships, master classes, and ensemble performances.

In fact, the show’s history resonates well with its key takeaways, especially on faith, prayer, and hope. Initially planned for 2020, production was postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and other unforeseen circumstances. It finally made its world premiere in 2023. Returning in 2025, it aims to play to a broader audience.

“St. Michael Mass” features music by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab; concept, direction, and music direction, and script by Emmy Cayabyab; dramaturgy by Marvin Olaes; choreography by Stephen Viñas; and lighting design by Gabo Tolentino.

Besides writing songs from mainstream OPM artists, Ryan Cayabyab has written choral works, liturgical songs, and Roman Catholic-themed musicals, such as “Magnificat,” “Lorenzo,” and “Mapaghimalang Birhen ng Caysasay.”

Photo: The Music School of Ryan Cayabyab

