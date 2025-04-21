NCCA, CCP to Honor Late National Artist Nora Aunor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) have set a necrological service for the late National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Nora Aunor. The event will happen at the Manila Metropolitan Theatre tomorrow, April 22, 2025, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Following the service, state funeral rites are scheduled at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

Distinguished film, television, and stage actress Ms. Aunor died on April 16 at 71.

In film, she was known for the internationally acclaimed films “Bona” (1980), whose digitally-restored version was shown at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024; “Himala” (1982), which won the CNN APSA Viewers Choice Award for Best Asia-Pacific Film of All Time in 2008; “Bulaklak sa City Jail” (1984); “The Flor Contemplacion Story” (1995), which reaped Ms. Aunor the Princess Pataten Statue for Best Actress at the Cairo International Festival in 1995, and “Thy Womb,” which won her the Asian Film Award for Best Actress in 2013.

Second from left: Nora Aunor plays a scene in PETA's MINSA'Y ISANG GAMU-GAMO.

On stage, she made her professional theater debut in PETA’s film-to-stage adaptation of “Minsa’y Isang Gamu-Gamo in 1991, penned by Rody Vera. This was followed by DH (Domestic Helper) in 1992, written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Ricky Lee. These productions toured North America, Europe, and Hong Kong.

Ms. Aunor was conferred the Order of National Artist by the Office of the President in 2022. It’s the highest recognition given to Filipino individuals who have significantly contributed to developing Philippine arts and culture.

For inquiries about the necrological service, call NCCA at 09209480385 or CCP at 09617466602.

The service will also be livestreamed on the NCCA and CCP Facebook Pages.

Photos: CCP, PETA

