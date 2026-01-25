Review: LES MISERABLES WORLD TOUR—Four Decades of Heart, Heroism, and Hope

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines — Since its 1980 debut in Paris, Les Misérables has transcended the medium of musical theatre to become a global cultural force. Over four decades, it has evolved from the iconic revolving stage of the West End to the massive scale of 10th Anniversary The Dream Cast in Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, to the 25th Anniversary O2 Arena concert, and the intimate raw emotion of the 2019 Staged Concert. Now, as the production celebrates its 40th anniversary, it arrives in Manila in its most ambitious form yet: the Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular.

Les Misérables has transcended its status as just a musical, becoming a defining moment in theatrical history. What began in the vibrant streets of revolutionary Paris has grown into a global phenomenon, continuously evolving while remaining a powerful testament to themes of redemption, social upheaval, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

The musical has evolved from a cherished musical into a powerful cultural force, continually reinforcing its enduring legacy with every new adaptation. The show's capacity to adapt and innovate while staying true to its essence has solidified its status as one of the most iconic and influential theatrical works of contemporary times.

In 1995, Les Misérables reached a significant turning point with Les Misérables: The Dream Cast in Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. What had been a beloved fixture of the West End was now immortalized in concert form, featuring an exceptional lineup of talent from around the world. This was more than just a performance—it was a defining moment, a symbolic elevation that cemented Les Misérables as a timeless legend within the world of musical theatre. The grandeur of the concert not only celebrated the musical but elevated it, securing its place as a permanent fixture in the theatrical canon.

By 2010, Les Misérables had broken free from the constraints of traditional theatre. Cameron Mackintosh, the mastermind behind the musical's worldwide success, transformed the 25th anniversary performances into an epic celebration at London's O2 Arena. What had once been a West End staple had now evolved into a monumental spectacle, an event that merged performance with sheer grandeur. The immense scale of the production—not just a musical, but an immersive cultural event—cemented Les Misérables as more than just a show, but a defining moment in theatrical history.

By 2019, Les Misérables once again exceeded expectations with Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, a live performance broadcast to cinemas across the UK and Ireland. This version pared down the usual lavish staging, instead highlighting the raw emotional intensity and vocal brilliance of the show. The concert became an emotional powerhouse, underscoring the music's timeless power while presenting the story in a more stripped-down, intimate setting. It marked a return to the core of what made Les Misérables so profoundly impactful: the enduring strength of its narrative and score.

The stage's preset

As Les Misérables celebrates its 40th anniversary, its scale continues to expand. The Les Misérables: Arena Concert Spectacular, which debuted in 2024, is truly a game-changer. This world tour, stretching across Europe, North America, and Asia, elevates the production to unprecedented levels of grandeur—quite literally. With more than 65 performers, it's a breathtaking celebration of the show's legacy, spectacle, and music, solidifying its place as a global sensation. No longer merely a musical, it has become a full-fledged experience, designed to captivate the senses and leave an unforgettable impression on audiences.

The 2026 Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular, currently in full swing, marks another milestone in the musical's ongoing evolution. Audiences in cities like London, Manila, and beyond are treated to a production that fuses global stars with exceptional local talent. The magic of Les Misérables—its sweeping narrative, stirring melodies, and raw emotion—remains as powerful as ever. Each performance serves as a testament to the show's timeless formula, proving its enduring ability to captivate and inspire audiences across generations.

As Les Misérables makes its return to the Philippines from January 20 to March 1, 2026, at The Theatre at Solaire, audiences are in for the next chapter of its legendary journey. Produced by Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management, and presented by GMG Productions, this stunning new iteration is set to deliver all the grandeur and emotional depth fans have come to love. With a vibrant blend of seasoned international performers and emerging local talent, the 2026 World Tour Spectacular promises to captivate audiences once again, reaffirming that some things—like hope, redemption, and the transformative power of theatre—are truly timeless.

Masterful Performances

Gerónimo Rauch's portrayal of Jean Valjean is nothing less than breathtaking. His voice, deep and resonant, fills the theatre with a blend of authority and tenderness. Every note he sings carries the raw emotional weight of Valjean's journey—his anguish, his hope, and his redemption. In standout moments like "Bring Him Home" and "Who Am I?", Rauch elevates the material to new heights, creating performances that resonate long after the curtain falls. His masterful phrasing and emotional depth transform "Valjean's Soliloquy" into a poignant reflection on the cost of redemption. Rauch doesn't just sing the role—he inhabits it. After years of portraying the character, he continues to redefine Valjean, infusing each performance with the wisdom of experience while leaving room for new emotional layers. His Valjean remains an indelible, ever-evolving masterpiece. Meanwhile, understudies Daniel Koek and Owain Williams are allowed to explore the profound emotional landscape of Valjean, making the role their own.

Gerónimo Rauch plays Jean Valjean. (Photo published in 2012/ABC).

In stark contrast to the soulful Jean Valjean of Rauch, Jeremy Secomb delivers a chilling, magnetic portrayal of Javert. Having perfected the role on the West End and Broadway, Secomb's interpretation stands out as one of the most unforgettable: a figure of rigid determination, unwavering pursuit, and frightening precision. His Javert embodies the law itself—cold, unyielding, and consumed by moral absolutism. In his powerful renditions of "Stars" and "The Confrontation," Secomb balances grandeur with nuance, infusing every note with a crackling intensity. The proscenium setting only amplifies the stakes, emphasizing his commanding presence. Even the iconic mid-19th-century French policeman's uniform, in Secomb's hands, becomes a symbol of looming danger, every gesture sharp and deliberate. His performance in "Javert's Suicide" is a heartbreaking portrayal of internal conflict, as the collapse of his unshakable worldview unfolds in devastating clarity. It's a performance of unparalleled intensity—one that leaves an indelible mark on the heart. While Adam Robert Lewis and Shaun Dalton are primed to step into the role, commanding Javert to deliver a definitive interpretation of this complex and tragic character.

Lea Salonga, a name synonymous with excellence in musical theatre, returns to Les Misérables and debuts as Madame Thénardier, bringing a depth of mastery honed over years of experience. Having previously played Éponine and Fantine in the 10th and 25th anniversary concerts, Salonga's profound connection to the material is undeniable. As an Olivier, Tony, and Drama Desk Award-winning artist, she is far more than a performer—she is a force of nature. In the role of Madame Thénardier, Salonga breathes fresh life into what could easily be portrayed as a one-dimensional comic villain. She transforms the character into something far more multifaceted, infusing her with a dangerous allure. Every laugh is a weapon, every sneer laced with biting sarcasm and dark humor. Her rendition of "Master of the House" is a showstopper—charged with electric energy and an unnerving magnetism, Salonga turns the song's sharp-tongued scheming into a mesmerizing performance. Salonga's Madame Thénardier is a whirlwind of transformation, a character overflowing with wit, malice, and surprising emotional depth. Under her stewardship, the role moves beyond its typical comedic roots, revealing layers of complexity that make it truly unforgettable. With understudies Helen Walsh and Emma Ralston ready to step into the role.

Red Concepcion's Monsieur Thénardier is a masterclass in chaotic energy. Returning to the Manila stage with a role he has refined internationally, Concepcion finds a terrifyingly funny balance between a low-life criminal and a charismatic showman. Having already left an indelible mark at The Muny and St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, Concepcion reinvents Thénardier, infusing him with a mischievous boldness that is impossible to ignore. Every movement is laced with sly intelligence, every note dripping with sharp wit—a testament to a career that constantly pushes boundaries and embraces extremes. Concepcion excels in navigating the delicate balance between comedy, tragedy, and spectacle, fearlessly exploring the full emotional spectrum. In "Master of the House," he transforms the character, turning Thénardier's scheming nature into a chaotic, riotous celebration of self-interest. His performance injects the song with an intensity that is both menacing and hilariously absurd, blending the ridiculous and the frightening in one unforgettable moment. With impeccable vocal precision and razor-sharp delivery, Concepcion brings a rare depth to Thénardier, turning him into a character of complex moral ambiguity. Every gesture, glance, and laugh is calculated—a weapon in the art of manipulation. Concepcion's Thénardier is far from just a comic foil; he is a master of chaos, a force to be reckoned with. Understudies Connor Jones and Jordan Lee Davies are poised to step into the role, each bringing their own formidable energy to the part, ensuring that every performance leaves an unforgettable impression.

Red Concepcion plays Monsieur Thénardier; Lea Salonga, Madame Thénardier.

The actual fire of this Les Misérables production ignites when Salonga and Concepcion take the stage as the Thénardiers. Their pairing is nothing short of explosive—a collision of legendary talent and raw mastery that sends shockwaves through the theater. Together, they don't just perform; they engage in a fierce sparring match, provoking and dominating, turning each scene into a live wire of unpredictable energy. Their chemistry is electric—friction and harmony blending seamlessly, dark humor intertwined with sly wit, chaos balancing on the edge of control. Salonga's cold, razor-sharp delivery contrasts brilliantly with Concepcion's wild, merciless charm, creating an irresistible force of theatrical magnetism. In their hands, the Thénardiers become more than just villains; they are fully realized, vibrant characters who command attention at every turn. Their rendition of "Master of the House" is a raucous, high-energy spectacle, while "Beggars at the Feast" crackles with manic energy and razor-sharp vocal precision. Every glance, every laugh, every gesture is purposeful, leaving the audience laughing, gasping, and utterly transfixed. This pairing is elemental—an intoxicating mix of hilarity, menace, and chaos woven together in a whirlwind of theatrical brilliance.

Rachelle Ann Go returns to Les Misérables with a performance that sets the stage ablaze and scorches the soul. Having previously embodied Fantine on the West End, Go has become synonymous with raw, heart-wrenching beauty—her voice as potent as it is devastating. Now reprising her role in the Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular, she delivers a performance that feels like a seismic wave through the theater, marking the 40th anniversary with rare intensity that leaves the audience breathless. Go's voice is a force of controlled anguish, transforming every lyric into a poignant tale of sacrifice, longing, and inevitable fate. Her rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" is a visceral, soul-shattering moment, where each note resonates with Fantine's pain and hopelessness. Yet it is in "Come to Me" and "Fantine's Death" that Go truly brings the character's tragic descent into despair to life—becoming a haunting, almost spectral presence that lingers long after the last note fades. Under Go's portrayal, Fantine is not merely performed—she is unearthed, resurrected, and made heartbreakingly tangible. The performance transcends the stage, cutting straight to the heart, reminding us of the fragile, razor-thin line between hope and despair. With understudies Mary-Jean Caldwell and Jade Davies prepared to step in for a force of seismic intensity, bringing every tremor of the character's sorrow to life.

Emily Bautista returns to the Les Misérables World Tour as Éponine, a role she has already made distinctly her own during the North American Tour, now bringing that same intensity to the global stage. Bautista's portrayal isn't merely a performance; it's a revelation. Each note she sings strikes a perfect balance of strength and vulnerability, painting an unspoken portrait of unrequited love that lingers long after the curtain falls. Her powerful voice, infused with both longing and defiance, gives Éponine a voice that resonates deeply, felt as much as heard. While Bautista excels in grand, sweeping moments, it's her rare ability to infuse every scene with intimacy and emotional depth that truly elevates her performance. As Éponine, she transforms the character into something unforgettable, breathing life into every nuance. Her rendition of "On My Own" is a stunning testament to the depth of unrequited love—each line dripping with yearning and raw emotion. In "A Little Fall of Rain," Bautista's voice captures the heartbreak and tenderness of Éponine's fate, where determination and vulnerability collide in the face of inevitable loss. It is this fusion of fierce resolve and aching humanity that makes her Éponine not only tragic but vibrantly alive—impossibly human and powerfully real. Understudies Jo Stephenson and Beth Curnock stand ready to step into the role, leaving a lasting imprint on the heart, resonating long after the stage has gone dark.

Will Callan strikes a perfect balance between idealism and heartache, capturing Marius's passionate devotion to his friends and to Éponine, and later to Cosette. His voice, both soaring and tender, infuses the role with a fervor that elevates Marius from a mere revolutionary to a dreamer whose every action is grounded in hope and loss. Callan shines in both the intimate emotional moments and the powerful anthems that propel Les Misérables forward. His rendition of "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" is a haunting meditation on the cost of revolution, with each note resonating deeply with the sorrow of lost comrades. In "A Heart Full of Love," his voice conveys the fragile optimism and vulnerability that make Marius's love for Cosette feel both pure and precarious. More than just performing Marius's songs, Callan inhabits them. He brings to life the character's youthful idealism, where dreams of a better world collide with the harsh realities of revolution and loss. This Marius doesn't simply hope for a brighter future—he feels every weight and burden that comes with fighting for it. Callan's portrayal isn't just a performance; it's a powerful journey through love, loss, and the complex pursuit of justice. Understudies James Sillman and Harry Grant Smith are ready to step in, each poised to capture Marius's heart in their own unique way, leaving a lasting impression on the role.

Rachelle Ann Go plays Fantine.

Lulu-Mae Pears's portrayal of Cosette is nothing short of a revelation, infusing the character with a fresh vitality that transcends the typical depiction of sweetness and innocence. Pears transforms Cosette from a mere orphaned girl into a woman of profound emotional depth, enhancing her place within the epic narrative of Les Misérables. Her performance strikes a delicate balance between vulnerability and strength, with every glance and gesture conveying the weight of Cosette's journey—from sorrow to hope, from loss to love. Pears's voice is crystal-clear and deeply expressive, delivering the purity the role requires while subtly weaving in longing and quiet determination. In "In My Life," she embodies Cosette's reflective tenderness on love and loss, turning the song into a deeply personal moment of introspection that resonates beyond the stage. Her "A Heart Full of Love" radiates the joy of newfound affection, filled with hope and innocence, yet underscored by a quiet depth that hints at the struggles Cosette has already faced. Pears makes every moment feel both intimate and universally relatable, grounding Cosette in a way that makes her transformation truly powerful. She doesn't merely play Cosette's story—she brings it to life, imbuing it with emotional weight and depth that makes her character's arc unforgettable. With understudies Jo Stephenson and Charlie Geoghegan ready to step into the role, leaves a lasting impression, one that will resonate long after the final note fades.

Harry Chandler delivers a commanding performance as Enjolras, perfectly embodying the fiery passion and unwavering idealism of the revolutionary leader. With natural charisma and raw intensity, Chandler brings Enjolras's unrelenting commitment to justice and his vision for a better world to life, creating a portrayal that resonates deeply with the audience. He strikes a powerful balance between authority and vulnerability, capturing the essence of a leader whose conviction is shaped by the harsh realities of revolution. In "Do You Hear the People Sing?", Chandler sets the stage ablaze with an impassioned call to arms, his voice soaring through the anthem with such fervor that Enjolras's cause feels not just urgent but inevitable. His performance is a whirlwind of determination and heartbreak—every word and gesture amplifying his unyielding pursuit of freedom, regardless of the personal cost. Chandler's voice is a formidable force, carrying the musical's anthemic moments with strength, while also infusing the quieter, more reflective scenes with profound emotional weight. Whether rallying his comrades or standing steadfast in the face of inevitable loss, Chandler's Enjolras is both awe-inspiring and heartbreakingly human. It's a portrayal that lingers with you long after the final note fades. Understudies Andrew Maxwell and Jonathan Bentley are poised to capture the revolutionary spirit and heart of Enjolras in their own unique ways, leaving a lasting impression on the audience with their powerful performances.

Earl Carpenter's portrayal of the Bishop of Digne is a masterclass in quiet strength and spiritual grace, offering a performance that is as tender as it is profoundly moving. Carpenter imbues the character with a rare warmth, capturing the Bishop's deep compassion and humility. His presence on stage is like a calm, unwavering light—radiating serenity and resolute conviction. In "Bishop's Blessing," Carpenter's voice imparts a sense of peace that extends beyond the moment, delivering the Bishop's empathy with subtlety and depth, never veering into preachiness. Every word of forgiveness and generosity is spoken with quiet authority, reminding the audience of the transformative power of mercy. His interactions with Valjean serve as the emotional core of the production, each exchange acting as a poignant turning point that reflects the Bishop's profound understanding. In a role that could easily fade into the background, Carpenter's portrayal sparkles with understated brilliance, making the Bishop's influence on Valjean—and the audience—feel both profound and enduring. His performance stands as a heartfelt tribute to the power of simple acts of kindness, leaving a lasting impact long after the character exits the stage.

Oliver Maurice brings a contagious energy and undeniable charm to the role of Gavroche, perfectly capturing both the cheeky bravado and unexpected vulnerability of the streetwise urchin. His performance of "Little People" stands out as a highlight, skillfully balancing humor and poignancy as he navigates the delicate line between playful mischief and the harsh realities of his world. Maurice's Gavroche is brimming with spirit—his sharp one-liners delivered with impeccable timing, while his bravery in the face of danger adds layers of depth to the character. Maurice's portrayal is a vibrant and heartfelt interpretation of Gavroche, leaving a lasting impression of heart and humanity. Understudies Blake Graham and Nicolas Teixeira alternate/understudy in the role, each offering their own unique take on this memorable character, ensuring that Gavroche's spirit remains ever-present.

Nela Quilloy Cu Unjieng delivers a heartwarming and tender performance as Little Cosette, beautifully capturing the fragility and quiet strength of this cherished character. With a delicate yet expressive presence, Unjieng brings Cosette's early years to life with natural charm, evoking deep empathy from the audience as they witness her suffering and her subtle yearning for love. Her portrayal is particularly captivating in her moments of connection with Valjean, where she radiates both vulnerability and hope. In "Castle on a Cloud," Unjieng's sweet, clear voice embodies the dreamlike innocence of Cosette's longing for a better life, imbuing the song with a quiet yearning and a sense of hope that contrasts poignantly with the harshness of her reality. Unjieng's performance is not only heartwarming but also profoundly moving, giving Cosette a depth that resonates long after the final note fades. She captures the character's tender vulnerability and the quiet strength that will later define her journey, making her portrayal truly unforgettable. Alternates and understudies Bianca Estacio, Emilia Fuglister, Sofia Isabel Orros, and Luna Steedman each bring their own unique qualities to the role, ensuring that Little Cosette remains a presence of both sweetness and subtle emotional depth throughout the production.

The company

This production of the Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular not only dazzles with its stellar performances but also celebrates Filipino excellence behind the scenes, particularly through the dynamic ensemble of Filipino musicians who breathe life into Schönberg's iconic score. Talented musicians like DJ Salonga (orchestra manager), John Gerald Calma, Dino Decena, Mary Anne Espina, Mhaze Lim, and Luke Manuel infuse the orchestral sounds with a palpable passion and precision, elevating the entire musical experience. Their performance is a testament to the incredible skill and artistry of the Filipino music community, crafting a soundscape as stirring and impactful as the story itself.

Under the musical direction of Adrian Kirk, the 30-piece orchestra does more than accompany the cast—it becomes an integral force, amplifying the emotional depth of the production and deepening the audience's connection to every moment. The music, composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, just as much as the performances, takes center stage, weaving a timeless symphony of heartbreak, hope, and revolution.

Continuous Reinvention

In 2009, for the 25th anniversary production, Mackintosh tasked Mick Potter with reinventing the sound design to create a more immersive, cinematic, and dynamic auditory experience. Potter was challenged to bridge the gap between the actors and the orchestra, uniting them in a naturalistic storytelling approach that would captivate audiences in a large-venue setting. Potter translated the acoustics and effects for the expansive space, infusing the sound with a bold, rock-concert edge while maintaining the integrity of the musical's iconic score. By leveraging digital sound consoles and advanced computer systems, he crafted a perfect harmony between live performance and technological innovation, enhancing the show's emotional impact while preserving its theatrical essence.

In 2009, Les Misérables underwent a transformative shift when designer Matt Kinley introduced a visual refresh inspired by Victor Hugo's artwork. This departure from traditional grandeur toward a more fluid, abstract aesthetic breathed new life into the production, capturing the spirit of Hugo's work while adding layers of visual complexity. The redesign was bold yet seamless, a natural evolution that infused the show with fresh energy while still honoring its iconic legacy. Commercially successful and critically acclaimed, Kinley's design solidified Les Misérables as a living, evolving entity—one that could adapt without sacrificing its core. The change proved that the production wasn't just capable of growth—it was built for it. The redesign not only amplified the emotional depth of the narrative but also reinforced the timeless relevance of Hugo's masterpiece, underscoring that Les Misérables continues to evolve alongside the world it portrays.

(L-R) Will Callan, Lulu-Mae Pears, Jeremy Secomb, and Emily Bautista

Since 2009, Paule Constable's lighting design for Les Misérables has become a hallmark of the production, capturing the dark, painterly world of Victor Hugo's novel with stunning precision. Her mastery of light and shadow reflects the emotional and historical weight of the story, transforming the stage into a vivid, living canvas. Constable's use of stark contrasts brings the gritty realism of 19th-century France to life, enveloping the audience in its raw intensity while simultaneously illuminating the more intimate, poignant moments with soft, nostalgic glows. Her lighting goes beyond enhancing the visual experience—it acts as a crucial narrative tool, highlighting key emotional shifts and almost taking on the role of a character in its own right. The way Constable balances darkness with beauty amplifies the musical's emotional depth, enriching its timeless appeal. Her design is an essential part of Les Misérables's power, weaving light and shadow into a breathtaking visual tapestry that mirrors the characters' struggles, hopes, and triumphs.

From its unforgettable score to its deeply moving narrative, Les Misérables has long transcended the boundaries of musical theater. It's more than just a show—it's an emotional odyssey, a profound exploration of the human spirit, and a celebration of resilience. With its highly anticipated return to the Philippine stage, theatergoers can expect a performance that will linger in their hearts long after the final curtain falls. The Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular is not merely a production—it's a cultural landmark. From the first note to the final bow, this breathtaking experience promises to be nothing short of mesmerizing. The blend of internationally acclaimed stars and outstanding Filipino talent creates a vibrant, dynamic cast, adding depth and energy to a production already rich in emotional resonance. Paired with sweeping visuals and the musical's iconic score, this performance will captivate audiences in ways that only Les Misérables can.

For Manila's theatergoers—whether you're a longtime fan or experiencing Les Misérables for the first time—this is an extraordinary opportunity. Don't miss the chance to witness a global phenomenon brought to life on stage in a way you've never seen before. This isn't just a show—it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Photos: Matt Crocket, Danny Kaan, Oliver Oliveros, ABC, and GMG Productions

