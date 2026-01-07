CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Make Manila Premiere This July

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines--The gates to the world's most famous chocolate factory are finally opening in Manila! The Broadway musical Roald Dahl’s "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will make its run at The Theatre at Solaire from July 8 to 26, 2026, following its Southeast Asia debut in Singapore.

Based on Dahl's beloved classic, this production invites audiences on a wondrous journey with the eccentric Willy Wonka and five golden ticket winners. Its original Broadway director, Jack O'Brien, is at the helm, along with book writer David Greig, and new direction by Matt Lenz, with stage wizardry design by Tim Clothier.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a dazzling fantasy for everyone from everywhere. This new production features miraculous special effects and cutting-edge hologauze 3D technology. We're so excited to share the breathtaking world of this beloved Broadway musical about the power of imagination and the art of invention," said producers Simone Genatt and Marc Routh.

The production strikes a perfect chord of nostalgia and novelty, pairing the iconic film hits—"Pure Imagination" and "The Candyman"—with a fresh score from the geniuses behind another Broadway hit musical, "Hairspray," Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

The company

With over 300 performances on Broadway in 2017, starring Christian Borle as Wonka, the production has completed a four-year North American tour through 2022. It also played in London's West End, receiving two Olivier Awards, "Best Costume Design" and "Best Lighting Design."

Wonka, world-famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory is opening its gates to the lucky few, including Charlie Bucket and four others. Together, they will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination, featuring nutty squirrels and curious Oompa-Loompas.

Renowned Las Vegas magic and illusion designer Clothier emphasizes the show's commitment to spectacular stagecraft, noting, "Willy Wonka is the king of imagination, and being able to design new stage wizardry for that character is a dream come true."

Also in the creative team are Joshua Bergasse, original choreography; Alison Solomon, tour choreography; Nate Patten and Greg Jarrett, musical supervision; Mark Thompson, set and costume design; Christine Peters, tour scenic design; Jeff Sugg, projections design; Rory Beaton, lighting design; Mike Thacker for Orbital Sound, sound design; Basil Twist, puppet design; Doug Besterman, orchestrations; and Shaiman, musical arrangements.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is presented in Manila with support from HY Culture Fund, Doug Meyer, AMA Group, GMG Productions [Manila general manager], UnionBank of the Philippines, Bergamot Front Row Fund, and Willette Klausner.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic. Join the official waitlist at GMG Productions until Jan. 14, 2026, for priority ticket access.

Photos: Yingzhou