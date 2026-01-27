Solaire Renews Partnership with GMG Productions; Reveals 2026 Slate

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Parañaque, Philippines--Solaire Resort Entertainment City has officially reaffirmed its status as the region’s premier cultural hub by renewing its celebrated partnership with theatrical producer-presenter GMG Productions.

Since opening The Theatre at Solaire in 2014, this collaboration has brought Filipino audiences closer to the magic of the global stage. From the Asian premiere of the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" to Cameron Mackintosh’s breathtaking revival of "Miss Saigon," and the sweeping spectacle of "Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular," running until March 1, each production has transformed the theatre into a portal of drama, music, and dance.

The excitement continues in 2026: the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar" will take center stage from May 2 to 24, promising yet another unforgettable cultural milestone. Shortly after, Roald Dahl’s scrumptiously inventive world comes to life as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" makes its Manila premiere from July 8 to 26.

This renewed partnership is more than a continuation—it’s an invitation to indulge in unforgettable moments. Beyond Broadway-caliber performances, guests can explore interactive exhibits at The Space at Solaire, a curated playground of creativity that complements the resort’s sophisticated offerings, where a Lego-theme exhibition is now on display. Every show, every exhibit, every detail has been designed to make each visit an experience to savor.

“We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with GMG Productions,” shares Greg Hawkins, president and CEO of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation. “Their visionary approach has helped us elevate Solaire from a luxury destination to a cultural landmark, where every guest can enjoy the very best in live entertainment and hospitality.”

For GMG Productions, the partnership represents a shared dream realized. “Solaire Resort Entertainment City has been a steadfast partner in our mission to make world-class theater accessible to Filipino audiences,” says Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions.

“Together, we are creating moments that resonate, inspire, and captivate—moments that linger long after the final curtain call.”

At Solaire, luxury is never just about opulence—it’s about being at the heart of experiences that move, excite, and enthrall. With this renewed partnership, the next act of entertainment in Manila promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Photo: Solaire Resort Entertainment City