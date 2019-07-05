DRUM TAO, Japanese Drum Art Extraordinaire, Plays at Theatre at Solaire, 9/5-8

Jul. 5, 2019  

Manila, Philippines--World-renowned Japanese martial arts and drum art extraordinaire Drum Tao's new show "Rhythm of Tribe, Time Travel Chronicles," which features the costume design by Junko Koshino, one of Japan's most highly-acclaimed fashion designers, will play at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City from September 5 to 8, 2019.

Tickets (P1,400-P5,600) are now available at TicketWorld.com.ph.

DRUM TAO, Japanese Drum Art Extraordinaire, Plays at Theatre at Solaire, 9/5-8Through a combination of spellbinding projection and new music elements, the show spotlights a samurai's journey in search of his soul in the past, to the present, and into the future.

"We wanted this production to be more like a movie. 'Rhythm of Tribe' has its own story," says Takuya Era, Drum Tao member. "[It's] about young people from the present going on a journey beyond time and space in search of Japanese virtues from the past. The biggest [addition] in this production is the incorporation of projection mapping, which makes the production even more energetic and dynamic."

Seen by more than 8 million people across 26 countries and 500 cities, Drum Tao has wowed audiences with its innovative, exhilarating traditional Japanese taiko drumming performances since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004.

The Herald describes Drum Tao as "supernaturally fit and superbly trained...stunning. Fully deserving of the standing ovation."

Drum Tao in Manila is presented by Toyota, Daiso Japan, Fuji Xerox, Ippudo, Remy Martin, Cointreau, World Ambassador, JLCG, and TPB.

Photo/Video: Drum Tao



Related Articles View More Philippines Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Check Out Production Photos of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in Manila!
  • NEW BWW OFFER: Limited 50 Orchestra Side Tickets at 25% Off to NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA, June 21-23
  • Bolshoi Ballet Stars, Moscow Ballet 'La Classique' Join Forces in SWAN LAKE; Show Opens Fri., 6/14
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Rehearsals for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in Manila!
  • VIDEO: Meet The Drifters in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL-MANILA!
  • Ima Castro, Andrew Fernando To Join the Cast of Atlantis Theatrical's SWEENEY TODD

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup