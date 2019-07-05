DRUM TAO, Japanese Drum Art Extraordinaire, Plays at Theatre at Solaire, 9/5-8

Manila, Philippines--World-renowned Japanese martial arts and drum art extraordinaire Drum Tao's new show "Rhythm of Tribe, Time Travel Chronicles," which features the costume design by Junko Koshino, one of Japan's most highly-acclaimed fashion designers, will play at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City from September 5 to 8, 2019.

Tickets (P1,400-P5,600) are now available at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Through a combination of spellbinding projection and new music elements, the show spotlights a samurai's journey in search of his soul in the past, to the present, and into the future.

"We wanted this production to be more like a movie. 'Rhythm of Tribe' has its own story," says Takuya Era, Drum Tao member. "[It's] about young people from the present going on a journey beyond time and space in search of Japanese virtues from the past. The biggest [addition] in this production is the incorporation of projection mapping, which makes the production even more energetic and dynamic."

Seen by more than 8 million people across 26 countries and 500 cities, Drum Tao has wowed audiences with its innovative, exhilarating traditional Japanese taiko drumming performances since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004.

The Herald describes Drum Tao as "supernaturally fit and superbly trained...stunning. Fully deserving of the standing ovation."

Drum Tao in Manila is presented by Toyota, Daiso Japan, Fuji Xerox, Ippudo, Remy Martin, Cointreau, World Ambassador, JLCG, and TPB.

Photo/Video: Drum Tao





