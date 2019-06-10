Bolshoi Ballet Stars, Moscow Ballet 'La Classique' Join Forces in SWAN LAKE; Show Opens Fri., 6/14

Manila, Philippines-- Stars from the internationally renowned classical ballet company, Bolshoi Ballet, headline Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's SWAN LAKE at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta Center, Quezon City, from this Friday, June 14, through Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Bolshoi Ballet principal dancer Alexander Volchkov and prima ballerina Nina Kaptsova take on the lead roles in SWAN LAKE.

With music written by Tchaikovsky, SWAN LAKE tells the four-act tale of tragedy and romance between the charming Prince Siegfried (Volchkov) and the cursed Princess Odette, or the Swan Queen (Kaptsova), and the evil spell that threatens their happiness together.

Volchkov is a product of the Bolshoi Ballet Academy Class of 1997. The multi-awarded Moscow native has headlined several top titles such as "The Sleeping Beauty," "The Nutcracker," and "Don Quixote," to name a few. Meanwhile, Kaptsova flaunts an equally impressive list of classical performances since graduating from the Moscow Choreographic Academy in 1996.

Joining them in an all-Russian entourage of 80 performers is the Moscow Ballet "La Classique." The renowned classical ballet company was founded in 1990 by the Union of Theatre Activists of the USSR and features an all-star cast of top talents from the most prestigious classical dance schools in Russia.

SWAN LAKE premiered in 1877 at Moscow's prestigious Bolshoi Theater, regarded as one of the Russian capital's landmarks. It houses top-class theater performing groups, including the Bolshoi Ballet, which is one of the world's oldest ballet companies founded in 1776.

Tickets are available at Ticketnet and Ticketworld. You can use your MasterCard to get a 10% discount. Students, senior citizens, and PWDs can avail of a 20% discount when they present their I.D. cards. For groups of 30 and more, enjoy a 25% discount. Meanwhile, an additional free ticket (1) is given to families and friends of five.

Photo: Moscow Ballet 'La Classique'





