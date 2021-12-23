Ballet Philippines Streams ABSTRACT Tonight

Catch the World Premiere of "Abstract," one of the three Christmas gifts presented by Ballet Philippines to you this season.

BP Artsistic Director, Mikhail Martynyuk shares, "Abstract is a juxtaposition of different modern dance movements, highlighted by different styles of music, while showcasing abstract

paintings, mixed with artsy images of the Yuchengco Museum's architectural interiors, aiming for a modern, jazzy and syncopated dance."

Be the first to watch it at the 'BP Brings Gratitude to Life' Live Roundtable event on December 23, Thursday at 6PM, on FB Live!

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/balletphilippines/.