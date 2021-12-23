Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Philippines Streams ABSTRACT Tonight

pixeltracker

Be the first to watch it at the 'BP Brings Gratitude to Life' Live Roundtable event on December 23, Thursday at 6PM, on FB Live! 

Dec. 23, 2021  

Catch the World Premiere of "Abstract," one of the three Christmas gifts presented by Ballet Philippines to you this season.

BP Artsistic Director, Mikhail Martynyuk shares, "Abstract is a juxtaposition of different modern dance movements, highlighted by different styles of music, while showcasing abstract
paintings, mixed with artsy images of the Yuchengco Museum's architectural interiors, aiming for a modern, jazzy and syncopated dance."

Be the first to watch it at the 'BP Brings Gratitude to Life' Live Roundtable event on December 23, Thursday at 6PM, on FB Live!

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/balletphilippines/.


Related Articles View More Philippines Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cast and Dates Announced for SOUTH PACIFIC National Tour
  • Ring In 2022 With Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam At House Of Blues/New Orleans
  • BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Music Lineup In Celebration Of 10-Year Anniversary
  • MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL LIVE! Announces Tour Dates