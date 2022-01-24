Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Philippines Announces First Masterclass in Classical Ballet For 2022

It is conducted by the principal dancer of the Astrakhan State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Arthur Almukhametov.

Ballet Philippines announces its first Masterclass in Classical Ballet for 2022, conducted by the principal dancer of the Astrakhan State Theatre of Opera and Ballet, Arthur Almukhametov.

With Almukhametov's stunning performances in productions such as The Nutcracker, Harlequin, Spanish Dance - "The Nutcracker" by P. Tchaikovsky; Benno, pas de quatre, Neapolitan dance - "Swan Lake" by P. Tchaikovsky; and Benvolio, Mercutio - "Romeo and Juliet" by S. Prokofiev, this Masterclass is one that both aspiring and established company dancers cannot miss!

Register for free here: https://ballet.ph/sign-up/


