World's Most Popular Allman Brothers Tribute Band Comes To Chester County's Uptown, June 25

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center welcomes the world's most popular Allman Brothers Tribute Band and takes audiences back to the 70s. Live at The Fillmore, named for New York's legendary Fillmore East Auditorium, takes the stage for an evening of classic rock songs like "Midnight Rider" and "Whipping Post" and is one of the most well known tributes to the music of the Allman Brothers Band.

This popular act is set to perform Saturday June 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets cost $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets are available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street.

Live At The Fillmore is the continuation of the band members' devotion to performing the music of the original Allman Brothers Band as it was performed in those early years, the 'glory days.' These highly talented and committed musicians attempt to authentically bring back the performances of the original Allman Brothers Band for those who were there to hear and still remember them along with those who have a similar love of this music and wish they had been there. Expect to hear favorites like "Statesboro Street," "In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed," "Whipping Post" and "Midnight Rider." Live at The Fillmore has become the most popular and best known tribute to the original Allman Brothers Band. Great attention is paid to recreating the music with an unparalleled degree of authenticity. The band has been chosen as featured performer on Time Life Southern Rock Cruise and received rave reviews for their Spring 2017 performance on national TV as part of Axs TV's World's Greatest Tribute Bands.



The original Allman Brothers Band performed regularly at New York's Fillmore East Auditorium run by legendary promoter Bill Graham and often referred to as the 'church of rock and roll.' The Allman Brothers Band played often enough at Fillmore East to be called 'Bill Graham's house band.' It was here and at other New York metropolitan area venues like Passaic New Jersey's Central and Capital Theaters, New York's Central Park's Schaefer Summer Concert Series where the members of Live at The Fillmore first heard the Allman Brothers Band perform beginning in 1970.

"We love having bands here in the summer," said April Evans, Executive Director at Uptown."Audiences love these concerts and Live at the Fillmore is wildly popular with them. We want everyone to start their summer off right."

Uptown's top priority is the safety of their audience, artists, staff, and volunteers.

The venue does not currently require proof of vaccination or wearing a mask to enter the building or while attending a performance or event. This policy is in effect for both adults and children. All personal preferences will be respected, and should you choose to wear a mask Uptown will have them available at no cost (children's masks not available.)

Established in 2017, Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is a unique Chester County, PA destination for world-class performing arts in historic downtown West Chester. Built in 1916, and proudly holding five preservation and community impact awards, this former armory is now home to professional theater , music, dance, comedy and film in a modernized, accessible, and acoustically ideal space. Performances are held in an intimate 327-seat Mainstage theatre and 85-seat Cabaret, with additional classrooms and performing space for theatre students.

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is committed to enriching our communities through the transcendent power of the performing arts.