Wilma Theater's MINOR CHARACTER: SIX TRANSLATIONS OF UNCLE VANYA AT THE SAME TIME Will Be Available For Streaming Next Week

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia will stream their critically-acclaimed production of Minor Character, the latest digital theater from the Wilma. Featuring the Wilma's HotHouse Acting Company, this warm-hearted yet bittersweet look at love, longing, and the limitations of language will be available for streaming from October 25 - November 7, 2021. This streaming version is part of the Wilma's continual commitment to hybrid theatre after their successful groundbreaking digital productions of Heroes of the Fourth Turning and Fat Ham in the 2020-2021 season.

The Wilma's production of Minor Character has been celebrated as "a comic gem, an exploration of theater, play, reading, language - and storytelling and how it gets to us" by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Filmed by four cameras during a live performance of the play - which is still on stage in Philadelphia until Sunday, Oct. 24 - the show is edited together from the four cameras to give audiences the best view of the action.

Minor Character featured six English translations of Uncle Vanya, including Google Translate's hilariously nonsensical one, blended together to make one wildly thrilling new show. Performers from the Wilma's HotHouse Acting Company play many characters, including different versions of the same character.

The original New York production of this play, which wowed audiences at The Public Theater, was created by New Saloon, co-founded by the Wilma's Co-Artistic Director Morgan Green. The Wilma's version is directed by Co-Artistic Director Yury Urnov. The cast includes Ross Beschler, Keith Conallen, Sarah Gliko, Suli Holum, Justin Jain, Jered McLenigan, Campbell O'Hare, and Lindsay Smiling. Jarod Hanson is the Assistant Director/Choreographer, Kellie Mecleary is Dramaturg, Noelle Diane Johnson is EDI Officer, and Patreshettarlini Adams is Stage Manager. Set Design for Minor Character is by Mikhail Kachman; Lighting Design is by J. Dominic Chacon; Costume Design is by Ivania Stack; Sound Design, Music Direction, and Compositions are by Michael Kiley; and Leslie Rivera is the Video Capture Director and Video Editor.

One stream per purchase. Upon purchase, a link will be sent to audience members to view anytime from October 25 through November 7. Run time is approximately 110 minutes. Closed captioning is available on the player for this video. An audio described version is also available. The Wilma also offers discounts for Students, Educators, Theater industry artists and workers, and anyone Under 40

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit wilmatheater.org.