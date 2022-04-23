Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces $5 Movie Mondays

The big screen at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center continues to keep Monday night interesting with a series of fun films this spring. Families and movie lovers can head into summer with a line-up from Hollywood classics to recent Oscar winners at Uptown's $5 Movie Mondays. Tickets are specially priced and even include free popcorn. That upcoming schedule includes The Princess Bride (Monday, May 2, 7:00pm), The Rocketeer (Monday, May 23, 7:00pm), Pirates of the Caribbean (Monday, May 30, 7:00pm), Grease Sing-A-Long (Monday, June 6, 7:00pm), Belfast (Monday, June 20, 7:00pm), and Meatballs (Monday, June 27, 7:00pm). Tickets are on sale now and available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street.

"Our $5 film series began as a summer project pre-Covid," said April Evans, Executive Director, "and then it just grew from there to be year-round." She added, "We select classic, animated, family, comedy and cult films that you may recognize but have never seen on the big screen. It's hard to find something both affordable and fun to do as a group or as a family - we have that - and we include the popcorn!"



The films are all presented on the big screen in the A. Roy Smith Bravo Mainstage Theatre, with 327 seats and plenty of room to relax and enjoy the show. The lobby bar, Mac's Foxholde Lounge, is also open pre-show.





Mondays are sure to be a fun time for moviegoers of all ages. The upcoming schedule includes:



The Princess Bride

Monday, May 4 at 7:00pm



While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farm boy-turned-pirate and a beautiful young woman, who is his one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel, this beloved classic has a loyal audience.



The Rocketeer

Monday, May 23 at 7:00pm



Cliff Secord is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake. When he discovers a jet pack hidden in a biplane, Cliff straps on the rocket, dons a flashy helmet and becomes the high-flying hero known as The Rocketeer. But when Nazis want to use the rocket as a weapon, Cliff must use his alter ego to both protect Jenny from an evil actor and save the day in this period adventure based on the comic books by Dave Stevens.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Monday, May 30 at 7:00pm



Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is the thrilling high-seas adventure with a mysterious twist that started it all. The roguish yet charming Captain Jack Sparrow's idyllic pirate life capsizes after his nemesis, the wily Captain Barbossa steals his ship, the Black Pearl, and later attacks the town of Port Royal-kidnapping the Governor's beautiful daughter, Elizabeth. In a gallant attempt to rescue her and recapture the Black Pearl, Elizabeth's childhood friend Will Turner joins forces with Jack and discovers the secrets of Barbosa and the crew of the Black Pearl.



Grease Sing-A-Long

Monday, June 6 at 7:00pm

Ladies, get out your poodle skirts. Studs, roll up your t-shirt sleeves: GREASE is the word! Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of "Grease," the most successful movie musical of all time. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines? Have you ever been to a film musical and had the uncontrollable urge to burst into song? This is your chance!



Dirty Dancing

Monday, June 13 at 7:00pm

Baby is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she's disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny, enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she's determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.



Belfast

Monday, June 20 at 7:00pm

A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a world that has suddenly turned upside down. His stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life is changed forever but joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies remain. Belfast, a 2021 Oscar winner for Kenneth Branagh's script, is a movie straight from Branagh's own experience.



Meatballs

Monday, June 27 at 7:00pm

Wacky hijinks of counselors and campers at a less-than-average summer camp in this hilarious classic. Tripper is the head counselor at a budget summer camp called Camp Northstar. In truth, he's young at heart and only marginally more mature than the campers themselves. Tripper befriends Rudy, a loner camper who has trouble fitting in. As Tripper inspires his young charges to defeat rival Camp Mohawk in the annual Olympiad competition, Rudy plays matchmaker between Tripper and Roxanne, a female counselor at Northstar.



Tickets are on sale now and are available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS or in person at the box office.



HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS



Masks will be optional when inside the theatre. Audiences must show proof of full vaccination* with a matching ID (a photo or copy of your vaccination card is acceptable) OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Antigen) taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. Protocols are consistently updated on the Uptown website uptownwestchester.org/safety.



ABOUT UPTOWN KNAUER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Established in 2017, Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is a unique Chester County, PA destination for world-class performing arts in historic downtown West Chester. Built in 1916, and proudly holding five preservation and community impact awards, this former armory is now home to professional drama, music, dance, comedy and film in a modernized, accessible, and acoustically ideal space. Performances are held in an intimate 327-seat Mainstage theatre and 85-seat Cabaret, with additional classrooms and performing space for theatre students.

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is committed to enriching our communities through the transcendent power of the performing arts.